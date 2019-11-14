Access Bank Holds Business Workshop For Entrepreneurs

Access Bank says it will continue to support entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. The bank stated this yesterday in Kaduna during a business workshop for over 100 entrepreneurs.

The event which held at the Kaduna Business School (KBS) had consultants and business gurus who have succeeded in their various businesses impacting various business success tips on the participants.

Mr Kolawole Adebari Chief Executive Officer of Korporate Karpenters, Yusuf Leinge of Colab Consulting, Oluwatomisin Adebayo Begun Consultant at PWC, Kuburat Amode- Ode (Regional Sales Manager Access Bank Plc and Kelechi Opurum Manager Access Bank Plc took turns to deliver papers at the workshop.

In a keynote presentation titled ‘Building A Sustainable Business’ A Case Study of Korporate Karpenters, Mr Adebari, said, for a successful business, entrepreneurs must manage their cash flow, time, people, business growth and most importantly managing self.

He emphasised that no business is risk free or has no challenges stressing however that the way the challenges are handled is what makes the difference.

Mr Adebari urged the government to engage in deliberate policies that will enable businesses to thrive in the country.

On his part, a PwC Consultant Mr Oluwatomisin Adebayo took the participants on Tax & SMEs: The role of an Entrepreneur in Nation Building while Mr Yusuf Leinge of Colab consultants dwelled on the Basics of Entrepreneurship: Business Planning & Book keeping & Leveraging Technology and Innovations in Business.

The Regional manager of the bank, Mrs Kuburat Amodu- Ode took the participants on advantages beyond Banking.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after her presentation, Mrs Amodu-Ode said the workshop which is tagged Access business Community forum, is basically for entrepreneurs who are largely customers of the bank to meet and interface.

“We have about 100 entrepreneurs here present and it is basically an opportunity for them to meet and network. We have been doing it and it is going to be sustained,” she said.

