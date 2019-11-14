Access Bank Sponsors 9th Edition Of Africa Film Festival

Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank Plc., has partnered with the continent’s most innovative and exciting film festival, the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) to sponsor its 9th edition which kicked off on Sunday, 10 November and will run through Saturday, 16 November, 2019.

The week-long festival celebrates the diversity of African films, including documentaries and short films while connecting various stakeholders within the African film industry through a cinematic experience.

Group managing director, Access Bank Plc., Herbert Wigwe, highlighted the role of the festival in projecting African stories to the world, while acknowledging those who have invested in building a film industry that continues to be celebrated globally.

He said: “Apart from serving as a platform to share the African culture with the world, the industry has launched a value chain for writers, cinematographers, actors, producers, while also contributing to the economy, creating employment opportunities, and promoting investment.

“Through AFRIFF, Access Bank is proud to support millions of creatives in the industry towards achieving their goals while providing economic benefit to them and many others across the world.’’

Access Bank has consistently supported the Africa International Film Festival, and the partnership is built on the Bank’s commitment to promoting genuine African stories and also creating a platform for film makers to connect, learn, and showcase their projects.

