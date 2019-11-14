Accessible Eye Care As Panacea For Reducing Blindness

It is estimated that more than one billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they need for conditions like short and far sightedness and cataract.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) report, ageing populations, changing lifestyles and limited access to eye care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, are among the main drivers of the rising numbers of people living with vision impairment.

The report stated that, “the burden of eye conditions and vision impairment is not borne equally: it is often far greater in people living in rural areas, those with low incomes, women, older people, people with disabilities, ethnic minorities and indigenous populations.

In Nigeria, the prevalence of blindness is 0.78 per cent in all ages and the major cause of blindness is cataract.

According to the Nigeria National Blindness and Visual Impairment survey, the prevalence of blindness among children aged 10-15 years who were examined is 0.6 per cent, with measles, vitamin A deficiency and traditional eye medication accounting for 3 per cent.

The report also revealed that refractive errors which are easily correctable by spectacles is responsible for 77.9 per cent of mild visual impairment, 57.1 per cent moderate visual impairment, 11.3 per cent of severe visual impairment and 1.4 per cent of blindness in adults.

The director-general of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said eye conditions and vision impairment are widespread, and far too often they still go untreated.

He said people who need eye care must be able to receive quality interventions without suffering financial hardship, adding eye care in national health plans and essential packages of care is an important part of every country’s journey towards universal health coverage.

“It is unacceptable that 65 million people are blind or have impaired sight when their vision could have been corrected overnight with a cataract operation, or that over 800 million struggle in everyday activities because they lack access to a pair of glasses,” he added.

The report stated that all people living with blindness and severe vision impairment who cannot be treated are still able to live independent lives if they access rehabilitation services. Options include optical magnifiers and reading use braille, to smartphone wayfinders and orientation and mobility training with white canes.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said making eye care accessible to majority of Nigerians has the potential to reduce avoidable blindness in adults and children especially in underserved areas.

According to him, over the years, Nigeria has worked with its partners to raise awareness on the causes of avoidable blindness and its solutions, identified and secured resources for prevention and treatment, disease control, human resource development, improved infrastructure and appropriate technology to make eye care more available and accessible, adding more needed to be done.

It is in recognition of this that the national health policy made promotion and improvement of eye care services its goal with major objectives including reducing the burden of eye diseases in Nigeria and ensuring access to eye care services to all Nigerians through integrating eye care services into existing national health programs, building capacity for eye care delivery at all levels, improving public awareness of eye health and strengthening the evidence base for eye health problems and care, the minister noted.

Ehanire also said in March last year, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) launched the take-off of 10,000 cataract surgeries nationwide using some selected centers in the six geo-political zones of the country.

“This special intervention project known as ‘President Muhammadu Buhari Restores Vision’ is being implemented in partnership with the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria and some developmental partners.

“This is also in line with our target in the eye health strategic plan to reduce avoidable visual impairment in Nigeria by 25 per cent by the year 2020,” the minister stated.

He said his ministry was also working with and appreciated its partners, other ministries, departments and agencies in other blindness and visual impairment prevention/intervention programmes to further reduce this burden.

In the same vein, the president, Nigerian Optometric Association, Dr Oziengbe Okonokhua, said Nigeria must integrate primary eye care into existing primary health care structure if the country must meet its target to end blindness.

Okonokhua said government must take the leadership role in eye care and pay equal attention to eye care as is being done with other conditions like malaria and HIV-AIDS.

“We must shift our focus from curative to preventive care so that cost of care can come down for the low income earners to afford eye care services.

“The current model for eye care in Nigeria is centered around the practitioner and not on the patient. We need to take services and care to the patient rather than compelling the patient to go in search of care.

“Access must be enhanced in such a way that the distance and access time for a patient is minimal. Primary health care centers across Africa must have at least a primary eye care provider (an optometrist) who is able to render comprehensive eye care services at the community level of care.

“The optometrist, who is equipped with the requisite skills and information, is able to sensitize the community on eye care needs as well as provide preventive and curative care to the patients. This will cut down cost and distance to care for the patient at the community level,” he added.

