A’Ibom Communities Decry Abandoned NDDC’s Road Project

Akwa Ibom State communities have raised the alarm over the difficulties in accessing the uncompleted section of the Uyo- Itam- Akpoto Ididep road project in Ibiono Ibom local government area of the state.

They called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to order the contractor back to site and save them from further hardship.

The inhabitants who are predominantly farmers bemoaned that the call became necessary, as the community is on the verge of being cut-off from the rest of the local government area council.

Village head of Akpoto, Chief Michael Sandy, who resides in one of the affected communities told reporters that, a journey, which ought to take few minutes to the local government headquarters at Okoita now take hours, as the alternative route, which is Calabar Itu highway road, is in a state of disrepair.

“We are farmers, palm oil millers; we produce different food crops, and most of the things we produce from our farms get spoil, due to the absence of good road to the market. We seriously need help”, Chief Sandy said.

Sandy said that given the deplorable state of the road that the community had written several letters to NDDC and the state government for assistance but to no avail.

According to the royal father, the road project spanning 12.7km including a modern bridge was awarded by the commission to an indigenous contractor, Frank & Gene International limited in 2013 and by 2016, the company had constructed about 6km, leaving the remaining 6.7km and a new bridge over Iyere River which stopped at Akpoto Ididep uncompleted.

’The contractor was only able to complete a section of the road project which passed through three communities, up to Aka Ididep, leaving the rest of the communities uncompleted.

“In fact, due to the neglect of the project, a section of the road has been washed away by the rain resulting to serious gully erosion on the road’.

He said that the completion of the road would alleviate the suffering of the residents and also boost agriculture in the area, even as he pleaded that it would also save the road from gully erosion which is currently threatening the communities.

To worsen our plight, the communities are also plagued by incidents of flood, which ravages farmlands and destroy lives and properties each time it rains.

The youth leader of one of the villages, Awanabasi Udom said that there are no roads linking Akpoto to neighboring communities within the local council.

Udom lamented that so far, no response has come from either NDDC or the government, adding that the poor state of the road hampered economic activities of the people.

He added that aside from the difficulty, which the community faced in transporting farm produces, goods, and services that many sick persons could not access the hospital at the councils headquarter Okoita for medical treatment.

According to him, the overflow of Iyere River from its bank, especially during rainy seasons, has also induced many parents to withdraw their children from attending the Community Secondary School.

When contacted the managing director of the contracting firm, Frank and Gene Nigeria limited said it’s not true that the road project was abandoned.

The project according to him, was put on hold because of the perennial raining season adding that as soon as the rain stops, they would move back to site.

‘’We have not abandoned the road project; the road project was stopped because of the rains which disrupted some our construction activities but I can assure you that as soon as the rain stopped we will be back to ensure that road project is completed’’

‘’As I am talking to you, now all our equipment’s including several slabs meant for the new bridge over the river are still on site’’.

This is to show that the road project has not been abandoned’’ he stated.

