APC Leaders Applaud Suspension Of Oshiomhole

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State have applauded the suspension of National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over his role in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

The suspension of Oshiomhole by Edo APC followed the vote of no confidence passed on him by the Chairmen of the party in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

A chieftain of the APC in the state and former Political Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Mr. Charles Idahosa, said the suspension of the national chairman is long overdue, noting “I commend our party for suspending Oshiomhole over his role in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party. It is in public knowledge that Oshiomhole is the sponsor of the crisis rocking Edo APC. His suspension by Edo State chapter of the APC is in order.”

“We cannot have someone who is a National Chairman of the ruling party and at the same time, sponsors divisive forces in his home ground. He should be more concerned about adding more states to the APC with the election coming up in Bayelsa and Kogi states, instead of causing disaffection that will make the national ruling party lose its only state in the South-South. We have lost more states to the opposition under Oshiomhole,” he added.

Idahosa said the suspended National Chairman should focus on the disaster in Bayelsa State where the APC is likely to be delisted from the ballot as a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja has disqualified the party’s candidate for the Bayelsa State governorship election.

A leader of the APC in Edo South, Rev. Michael Egharevba, said the suspension of the chairman became necessary to call him to order. He noted that leaders of the APC in the state cannot allow Edo State experience what happened in Zamfara State, where the party was unable to field any candidate in elections.

Noting that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole cannot be allowed to continue to fuel the crisis in the Edo APC, he said the national chairman has lost the confidence of members and leaders of the party in the state.

He added: “We don’t want what happened in Zamfara or other parts of the country to happen in Edo State. The chairman should go to Bayelsa and deal with the situation the party’s candidate for the governorship election is facing with his running mate disqualified.”

