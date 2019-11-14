APC, PDP And The Battle For Niger LG Polls

The local government election scheduled for November 30 in Niger State has generated controversial issues in the polity, with the state’s Independent Electoral Commission is in the eye of the storm amid high expectations that the commission will conduct free, fair and credible elections, ABU NMODU writes.

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) over the weekend said it has cleared 83 chairmanship and 670 councillorship candidates from nine political parties to contest local government election in the state.

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Aminu Baba, disclosed this at the opening of a 3-day “Train the Trainers,” workshop organised in partnership with the International Foundation For Electoral System (IFEST) for electoral officers and assistant electoral officers in Minna, the state capital, that the commission was almost ready.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition political party in the state, the People Democratic Party (PDP) have 25 chairmanship and 274 councillorship contestants each, implying that the two political parties have candidates contesting all the elective positions during the election.

He also added that All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) is fielding nine chairmanship and 48 councillorship candidates, followed by the GPN with eight chairmanship and seven councillorship contestants, and the ANP with seven chairmanship and nine councillorship contestants.This however, implies that the elections will be keenly contested for.

The chairman disclosed that NNPP is fielding four chairmanship and nine councillorship candidates while the SDP and the NCP are fielding one each of chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

He however vcommended the political parties for the orderly and peaceful conduct of their affairs so far but charged them to continue in that manner, adding that the training was part of the plan of the Commission to conduct a hitch free poll.

“This training is to prepare you for and acquaint you with all that you need to conduct a free and transparent election “ the SIEC chairman said

Programmes Manager of IFEST, Mr. Solomon Fotolo, said the workshop would concentrate on training the participants on “ Vote counting and Election result management” saying that IFEST had been engaged in similar training in parts of the country in the past which ensured success of the elections conducted and therefore asked the participants to take the exercise very serious.

Before now, some of the registered political parties in Niger state under the aegis of Inter Party Advisory council (IPAC) raised the eye brow on the payment of administrative fee charged by the NSIEC claiming that the development contravened the constitution and known electoral laws in Nigeria.

NSIEC had fixed respective administrative fees for the candidates as follows: chairmanship and vice chairmanship candidates are to pay N100,000, while councillorship candidates are to pay N20,000 each.

Despite resistance from the political parties and their candidates, the NSIEC insisted, leveraging on a law purportedly passed by the state House of Assembly empowering them to charge administrative fee. While alleging that the move may be a ploy to stop them from fielding candidates, the political parties asked for extension of the time for the elections and it was shifted to Saturday 30th, November.

They are now set to take part in the local government election despite the initial opposition to the poll by some of the parties as a result of the imposition of administrative charges by the state Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

NSIEC chairman, Baba who confirmed that most of the parties have complied with the law by paying the administrative charge, said the commission is set to conduct the election.

The PDP was the first to raise an eyebrow over the payment of the levy, claiming it was illegal and even threatened to challenge the policy in court. But it eventually paid the charges for the candidates.

“We have paid for all our candidates”, the Niger North vice chairman of the party, Alhaji Yahaya Ability, confirmed to journalists. He however noted that he party would go ahead with its case in the court challenging the legality or otherwise of the imposition of the administrative charge.

The Alliance For Democracy (AD) candidate for Chanchanga local government, Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru, said the party has not paid the levy because it is challenging the decision in court. “we are in court,” he said.

Mohammed however, said the party would pay for all the candidates if the court ruled otherwise. The state chairman of the ruling APC, Engr. Mohammed Jibril Imam, confirmed that payment has been made on behalf of all the chairmanship and councillorship candidates by their political parties.

“We are a law abiding party, we have complied with all the laws for the conduct of the election”, Imam said.

The APC chieftain praised the State governor for being “a true democrat”, adding that in just five years “he is conducting the second local government election in this state.

“The PDP was able to conduct only one local government election in 16 years now they are complaining”.

Meanwhile, the PDP members in the state have indicated their readiness to check any malpractice, during the elections.

Speaking during the presentation of flags to the chairmanship candidates of the party from the 25 local government areas in the state, the leader of the party in the state and former governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu said the party will contest fairly and win but will go to court if it wins but denies victory.

He threatened that the party will go to court if the upcoming the elections are not conducted in free, fair and credible manner in any ward, even as he emphasised the importance of the third tiers of government in development.

Muazu noted that the era of rigging out opposition completely from local government council was over in the state.

He thereby advised the people to ensure that critical information were provided for security agencies to enhance security of lives and properties of the citizens.

Also speaking as special guest at the occasion, the former Governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankoso, charged all party members to obtain their PVCs, come out en masse to cast their votes and protect their votes jealously so as to ensure their votes count during the coming up elections.

He also said that inconclusive elections were unconstitutional.

Niger State PDP chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji said that the party complied with NSIEC timetable due to its commitment, dedication and hard work by conducting its primaries in the 274 wards and 25 LGAs with 23 chairmen through consensus and Agwara and Chanchaga through primary elections.

It will be recalled also that the APC also presented flags to its chairmanship candidates across the 25 local government areas of the state during the week. It also carpeted the PDP, describing it as a failed party that has allegedly betrayed the confidence on the people of the state in the past.

The governor of the state Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello carpeted all the insinuations made by the PDP leaders and insisted APC is not known for lies and mischief.

He urged the people of the state to vote for APC in the forthcoming local government election in the state as the APC was committed to their wellbeing and will continue to work for the people.

Speaker of the Niger State, House of Assembly, Barrister Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, also lent his voice insisting that the APC has done well to win all round in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The APC chairman, Imam said APC the was ready to win, even and as he reeled out its achievements. He described the party’s giant strides as a feat the PDP that could not achieve 16 years rule in Niger state.

The political adviser to the governor, Alhaji Nma Kolo, was optimistic of the party victory in the election, as he urged members to mobilise for victory.

He said the government of Abubakar Sani Bello is open, transparent and all participating that will ensure that the interest of the people is always paramount.

As the election date draws nearer, other issues will continue to show up specially now that campaigns have shifted to the zones, local government areas, wards and polling units as leaders have set agenda for their followers. Nevertheless, the fight is obviously between APC and PDP.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

