Bayelsa Gov’ship: Violence Claims 5

There was pandemoniun yesterday in Nembe Ogbolomabiri in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State following the alleged invasion of the gubernatorial campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by armed men suspected to be supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the APC, in a swift reaction debunked the claims by the PDP that those involved in the bloody fracas and shooting are opposition members.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a staff of the Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation (BSBC) and driver of the Outside Broadcasting van identified as Simon Onu was hit by flying bullet and died on the spot while trying to maneuver his vehicle from the troubled spot.

Four other persons identified as supporters of the PDP and indigenes of the Nembe-Ogbolomabiri community were reported killed in the bloody shooting, while policeman was reportedly shot in the leg.

The governorship campaign rally of the PDP which was slated to hold in the area was disrupted and party loyalists were chased out of the area.

Governor Seriake Dickson, who was billed to attend the rally in company of the candidate of the party, Senator Douye Diri, however condemned the bloody attack.

Trouble ensued when reports filter to the PDP supporters that the home of the commissioner of education, Dr. Jonathan Obuebite was ransacked by the hoodlums. Supporters of one of the political parties started defacing posters and flags of the rival Political party.

Serious shooting by armed men reportedly rocked the King Koko Square venue of the campaign as party supporters waiting for the dignitaries to arrive took to their heels.

The attackers it was also learned opened fire on the Protocol bus of the Bayelsa State Government House along the junction between Bassambiri and Ogbolomabiri.

Some journalists, including James Akam of the Daily Post and Mike Taiyese of the Daily Asset newspapers, covering the rally were also caught in the cross fire as many others sustained different degree of injuries.

The trapped journalists were however rescued and moved out of the troubled area by armed military personnel.

Confirming the shootings, the incident, spokesperson of the Nembe Chiefs Council, Chief Nengi James, said there was a clash between rival supporters of the PDP and APC in Nembe resulting in injuries.

He said: “I can confirm that supporters of the PDP and APC clashed in Nembe with some persons sustaining various degree of injuries, but however, no death has been recorded.”

Also, a prominent indigene of the area and former senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange, has condemned the act of provocation and violence released on the community by supporters of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

