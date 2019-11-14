Clearing Agents, Importers Stranded As Customs, NPA Officials Fight Over Access Control

Economic activities were yesterday paralysed at the Tin Can Island Port complex following a clash between officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and officers of the Nigeria Customs Service over port access control.

Clearing agents and importers were however stranded at the port gate as the melee lasted for several hours.

NPA had on Tuesday commenced implementation of its port access control at the Tin Can Island Port, with assistance from the port police as part of an effort to sanitise the port environment from unauthorised users.

It was gathered that the NPA security officials, as part of implementing the new order, had subjected port users and officials to strict scrutiny and those without its port pass were denied access.

The situation, however, degenerated into a scuffle when a customs officer in mufti refused to identify and submit himself to checks on the request of the NPA officials, creating a scene and causing a long queue at the port gate.

“What happened was that NPA was trying to do the normal checking of authorised and unauthorised persons as usual, then a customs officer came in mufti and in short but he refused to identify himself. The mobile police officers asked him to step aside for other people to be identified but he refused until he engaged in a scuffle with a mobile police at the gate.

“Eventually when he gained access, he went and told their enforcement unit and they came heavily armed shooting and threw the gate open forcefully and people who were not supposed to come in all rushed in,” an eye witness who craved anonymity said.

However, when contacted, customs public relations officer, Tin Can Island Port command, Uche Ejesieme, denied the allegation against the officer, saying that the NPA gate was not pulled down as alleged.

He said, “NPA started gate control yesterday, as part of an effort to sanitise the port environment because it is normal for some unauthorised people to force themselves to have access.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

