CRIME
Court Remands Father For Defiling 17-year-old Daughter
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, ordered that a 45-year-old man, Aderemi Adeleja, who allegedly defiled his 17-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.
Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kirikiri.
The police charged Adeleja, who lives at Afariogun area of Ishodi in Lagos, with three counts of sexual assault and defilement.
Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice and adjourned the case until Feb. 2, 2020.
Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Adeleja, committed the offence on Nov. 2, in his home at 11.44 p.m.
He alleged that Adeleja defiled the girl while she was asleep.
He said the case was reported at Area ‘F’ Police Command, Ikeja by the girl’s mother and later transferred to Gender section, Ikeja Police Command.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 35, 137 and 265 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (NAN)
