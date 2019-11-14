CRIME
Court Sentences 3 Kidnappers Of Lagos Monarch To Death
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja yesterday convicted and sentenced three men, who kidnapped a Lagos monarch, Oba Yushau Goriola Oseni, the Oniba of Iba, to death.
The condemned men: Duba Furejo alias General Cuba (who is now paralysed), Reuben Anthony and Yerin Fresh are to die by hanging for their Crimes.
The Lagos State Government had on October 24, 2016, arraigned the convict before the court on an eight-count count charge of conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, robbery, armed robber , felony and kidnapping.
The defendants, who allegedly carried out the crime on July 16, 2016 at the palace of the monarch, were said to have murdered a security detail attached to the palace, Sunday Eniola Okanlawon, and a commercial motorcycle rider, Joseph Okeke.
They were also said to have attempted to kill the monarch’s wife, Olori Abosede Oseni while making efforts to dispossess her of her property at gun point.
The state had told the court that the offence of conspiracy to commit murder is contrary to Sections 233 of the criminal law of Lagos State Ch, C17, Vol 3 laws of Lagos State 2015.
While the offence of armed robbery is contrary to section 299, 297 (2) (b) and felony to wit kidnap contrary to section 411 of the criminal law of Lagos State, Ch. C17 Vol. 3, laws of Lagos State 2015.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were arraigned before the court.
But in her judgment yesterday, Justice Taiwo found all the convicts guilty of all counts brought against them.
The judge held, “the prosecution had been able to prove it case of conspiracy, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping against the defendants beyond reasonable doubts.
MOST READ
West African FIUs Forum Moves HQS To Nigeria
Nigeria Requires N420bn To Eradicate Malaria Scourge, Says Varsity Don
WHO Decries High Rate Of Children Killed By Measles Globally
Nigeria’s Sanitation Crisis ‘II Undermine 2030 SDG’s Target – Minister
Nasarawa To Synergise With Devt Partners On Healthy Environment
Over 1500 Persons Benefit From Medical Outreach In FCT
FG Tasks Communities To Preserve Forest Resources
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 3 Policemen In Kaduna
-
POLITICS5 hours ago
JUST IN: Court Bars APC From Fielding Gov’nrship Candidate In Bayelsa
-
NEWS13 hours ago
‘Why Police Arrested Father Of Kaduna Bride’
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Attacks On DSS Uncalled For
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Senate Backtracks On Hate Speech Bill
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud Sparks Fresh Crisis In APC
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
APC, PDP And The Battle For Niger LG Polls
-
NEWS12 hours ago
APC Leaders Applaud Suspension Of Oshiomhole