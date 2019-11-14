Court Sentences 3 Kidnappers Of Lagos Monarch To Death

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja yesterday convicted and sentenced three men, who kidnapped a Lagos monarch, Oba Yushau Goriola Oseni, the Oniba of Iba, to death.

The condemned men: Duba Furejo alias General Cuba (who is now paralysed), Reuben Anthony and Yerin Fresh are to die by hanging for their Crimes.

The Lagos State Government had on October 24, 2016, arraigned the convict before the court on an eight-count count charge of conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, robbery, armed robber , felony and kidnapping.

The defendants, who allegedly carried out the crime on July 16, 2016 at the palace of the monarch, were said to have murdered a security detail attached to the palace, Sunday Eniola Okanlawon, and a commercial motorcycle rider, Joseph Okeke.

They were also said to have attempted to kill the monarch’s wife, Olori Abosede Oseni while making efforts to dispossess her of her property at gun point.

The state had told the court that the offence of conspiracy to commit murder is contrary to Sections ‎233 of the criminal law of Lagos State Ch, C17, Vol 3 laws of Lagos State 2015.

While the offence of armed robbery is contrary to section 299, 297 (2) (b) and felony to wit kidnap contrary to section 411 of the criminal law of Lagos State, Ch. C17 Vol. 3, laws of Lagos State 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were arraigned before the court.

But in her judgment yesterday, Justice Taiwo found all the convicts guilty of all counts brought against them.

The judge held, “the prosecution had been able to prove it case of conspiracy, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping against the defendants beyond reasonable doubts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

