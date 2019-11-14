Customs Intercepts Smuggled Chicken, Pork At Lagos Airport

The Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted N68.9 million frozen products smuggled through the airport. This was disclosed at a joint press conference between the Customs Area Controllers of the MMIA command and Muritala Muhammed Area Command (cargo section), headed by compt. Adewale Adeniyi and Compt. Lena Oyama.

It was gathered that 40 cartons were intercepted on the Southern African Airways flight and 104 cartons were abandoned on the tarmac of the terminal. The total duty paid value of the two seizures is N68.9 million.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the Controller of MMIA, Compt. Adeniyi said the seizure was as a result of the border closure because the seizure was first of its kind in the history of the airport commands.

He said, “On the night of 10th November, following the discharge of cargo from a South African Airways flight 5A060 from Johannesburg, our tarmac operatives intercepted a consignment which were indicated as perishables, and are therefore qualified for pre-release at the cargo wing.

“The officers requested to sight the items before transferring them. Though the airway bill described the goods as fresh vegetables, the contents were later discovered to be assorted frozen products. In all, there were 40 cartons, including Beef, Pork and Fish fillets. It became obvious that the importers through his agents have prepared a pre-release documentations purporting the imports to be fresh Vegetables with the sole intention to evade the import prohibition order.

“At about 0005 hrs, the following morning another consignment of 104 cartons comprising pork meat, beef and turkey was seen abandoned inside four dollies close to Gate 13. The tarmac seizure is coming on the heel of other seizures recently made at the Cargo Wing.

