FG Seeks Collaborative Efforts To End Open Defecation

The minster of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu has stressed the need for collaborative efforts of every Nigerian to end open defecation in the country.

Adamu said this during the Inter- Ministerial Dialogue on Sanitation held in Abuja during the week.

He said the purpose of the dialogue, which was held twice a year, was to review the outcome of the last dialogue held in April and get feedback from the technical team on what had been done so far.

Adamu also stressed the need for private sectors participation to end open defecation.

According to him, the meeting was also to intimate his colleagues on the launch of the open defecation campaign, which would be launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 19, 2019.

“The issue of sanitation, Nigeria was lagging behind”, adding that 24.4 per cent of Nigeria’s population still practised open defecation translating to 47 million people. “I think it is doable as long as we agree that it is every citizens business to end open defecation.

“If there is no political will on the path of our Chief States’ Executives, it will lead to a terrible situation, so we need their support and our approach in community led to total sanitation; this issue of sanitation is a personal responsibility, so we expect people to do the right thing.

“We encourage them to change their behaviour, to see the need and importance of providing toilets in their houses, while the government in partnership with the private sector provides toilets in public places.”

The minister appealed to all Nigerians including the media to give the campaign continued support.

“You can task yourself, go to the local government and ask for land to build public toilets for your communities as your own contribution to end open defecation,” he said.

Also, Babatunde Fashola, minister of Power and Works, said Sanitation was important to any country’s prosperity, even as he called on Nigerians to commit to ending open defecation in the country.

Fashola said that the federal government through his ministry had provided access to water in remote areas in the country.

On her part, the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, called on every Nigerian to join hands together to intensify advocacy and awareness to end open defecation.

Tallen added that it should not be left to the Ministry of Water Resources alone, as open defecation affected women and girls more, saying “everything falls on the women at the end of day.”

She said her ministry was committed to intensify the campaign on the use of toilet to make Nigeria clean.

