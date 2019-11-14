FG Tasks Communities To Preserve Forest Resources

The federal government has challenged communities on the need to preserve forest resources and stop illegal logging of trees daily.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja, the director of forestry, federal ministry of environment, Mr Andrew David Adejoh cautioned Nigerians to stop dumping refuse by the roadside and drainage system but plant more trees and reduce activities that would further degrade the environment.

According to him, “The locals that deforest are pushed due to lack of coping mechanism. In that aspect, people should understand that government is trying its best to provide support through government’s social protection programme but as individuals, we should learn to be in love with nature and respect it”.

The director noted that if Nigerians failed to preserve the natural resources, that the country would continuously suffer from climate change that may likely fizzle-out this generation, adding that Nigerians should show a sense of responsibility in managing the immediate environment.

Adejoh hinted that the department is partnering with stakeholders both at state and federal level to return the forest back to its prinstein state.

He stated that funds are important in managing forest resources, which was why federal government established the National Forestry Trust Fund (NFTF) to revive afforestation project.

Adejoh pointed out that the great green wall programme was primarily set up to address deforestation and afforestation issues in the 11 frontline states.

The director disclosed that National Park Service (NPS) initiated support zone programme, expected to provide alternative source of income for people living around the national parks to avoid illegal encroachment and over-exploitation of forest resources.

He lamented the rampant extraction of fuel-woods for cooking in the North, saying that government has started the distribution of improved fuel-wood stoves, which he believed would reduce the volume of wood and charcoal needed to cook meals.

