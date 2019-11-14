‘FG’s Delay In Release Of Accrued Rights Hinders Payment Of Police Retirees’ Pension

Over 3,161 police retirees are yet to be paid their pension entitlement because the federal government is in arrears of payment of Accrued Rights for 13 months, the NPF Pensions Ltd has explained.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Accrued Rights, together with the officer’s pension contribution as well as those of his employer and the income from the investment are consolidated to make up his pension when he retirees.

It was however gathered that the challenge being faced by this category of retirees is that the government is in arrears of payment of Accrued Rights for 13 months, thereby causing delay in the payment of the Officers’ pension.

Speaking during the Annual General Meeting of the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (ARPON), chairman of the board of directors of the NPF pensions, IGP Suleiman Abba (rtd) however, disclosed that, so far, a total of 14, 833 retirees under NPF Pensions Ltd have been paid the sum of N38.8billion as lump sum and monthly programmed withdrawal.

He explained that owing to the delay in payment of accrued rights and the attendant hardship faced by retirees, the Board of Directors of NPF pensions, with concurrence of the IGP and PenCom, approved the sum of N400 million annually, under a scheme called “retirement resettlement support scheme” whereby police retirees under the NPF pension are paid certain sum of money free of charge to help resettle them, pending the receipt of their accrued rights.

He said so far, the sum of N1.06 billion has been paid to 9, 070 retirees under the scheme.

He disclosed that the police authorities have approached President Muhammadu Buhari for the additional benefits at retirement for police officers. He said some of these includes payment of special gratuity to all retired police officers at the rate of 300 per cent of their final annually gross pay; recognition and treatment of retired police officers of the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and above as public office holders who retire with their full benefits, such as permanent secretaries.

He said the police high command has also requested from Pencom to allow NPF pensions to pay retirees from their RSA balances pending the remittance of their accrued rights.

Because of the delay in payment of accrued rights, management of NPF Pensions Ltd met with and briefed the IGP who thereafter wrote to PenCom, requesting for separate budgeting and remittance of accrued rights of police personnel.

The number of retirees awaiting payment of their accrued rights from the federal government stands at 3,161.

In his opening remarks at the AGM, chairman of ARPON DIG said the association is doing its best to improve the welfare of police retirees.

