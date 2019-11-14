FIFA Slams Life Ban On Burga, Others

Manuel Burga, the former Peru football supremo who escaped judicial punishment in the FIFAGate scandal, has been hit with a life ban from football even so by FIFA.

The ethics commission of the world governing body has acted, nearly two years after Burga was cleared on a corruption charge in a New York court in December 2017, after the scandal which shook FIFA to its core and resulted in more than 40 US indictments for senior international officials.

Life bans have also been imposed by FIFA on former CONMEBOL general secretaries Eduardo Deluca and José Luis Meiszner. The latter was also a former GS of the Argentinian federation.

All three were fined CHF 1m though the sum is academic and is not expected to be either repaid or reclaimed.

Burga was released by the US judicial system in December 2017 when the one charge laid against him in a joint trial with Brazilian Jose Maria Marin and Paraguayan Juan Angel Napout was deemed not proven after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

The same trial led to jail terms for Jose Maria Marin, former president of the Brazilian CBF, and Juan Angel Napout, ex-president of South American governing body CONMEBOL.

Burga, who did crosswords and read historical fiction during the court deliberations, flew home to Peru after the end of the case despite US prosecutors’ insistence that they remained determined to pursue him over further charges.

These concern wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies in connection with the Copa Libertadores and charges of wire fraud and money laundering in connection with bribes for broadcasting and marketing rights to the Copa America and Copa America Centenario.

These were not raised in the New York trial because the Peruvian courts had approved Burga’s extradition only on the single charge of conspiracy. The other charges of fraud and money laundering were not recognised because of legal action against him in the domestic courts.

In effect, this means that Burga dare not leave Peru for fear that, if he lands in any other country, the US authorities will seek to have him extradited and put back on trial.

The FIFAGate scandal exploded in May 2015 when seven senior football bosses were arrested in Zurich on US extradition warrants on the eve of FIFA Congress.

Jeff Webb, one-time FIFA vice-president and president of central/north American federation CONCACAF, is due to be sentenced in the spring.

