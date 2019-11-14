Flood Renders 100,000 IDPs Homeless In Borno

Over 4000 hectares of farmland have been submerged, with no fewer than 100,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) rendered homeless as flood wreaked havoc on Rann IDPs camp in Kalabalge local government area of Borno State.

Recently, due to heavy rainfalls and the overflow of River Kaalia in the Republic of Cameroun, Rann town was severely flooded, resulting in the destruction of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Kala Balge.

While raising the alarm in a statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri, the lawmaker representing Bama/ Ngala / Kalabalge federal constituency, Hon Zainab Gimba, expressed worry that the displaced persons are in dire need as the situation has left them exposed and vulnerable to attacks and epidemics.

“The flood submerged more than 4000 hectares of farmlands and flooded all access roads to Rann, leaving almost 100,000 people including women and children trapped without food, shelter and other basic necessities of life.

” I am worried that due to the floods the IDPs have also been rendered homeless and left with relocation challenges as other IDP camps nearby are either overpopulated or suffering from flooding issues as well.

” I am further worried that the people of Kala Balge are unable to get adequate help as the road linking it with other parts of Borno State has been destroyed by the floods, making Rann town inaccessible by road.”

The lawmaker also raised concern that due to the deplorable state of the link road, Kala Balge has been effectively cut off, thereby frustrating humanitarian operations as trucks are left stranded in remote towns along the way. This according to her makes humanitarian workers vulnerable to attacks from criminals whose goal is to loot relief materials meant for victims.

She feared that the flood challenge is too much for the Borno State government to handle alone as they have lost resources and millions of naira in trying to rebuild the camps and tackle other flooding challenges.

” Cognizant that if urgent steps are not taken by the federal government to tackle the flooding in Kala Balge and provide succour to the victims, it could result in massive loss of lives and waste of resources”.

” I therefore urge the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) , to as a matter urgency and a temporary measure, provide food, medical services and other relief materials, through air options for victims of the flood disaster in Kala Balge local government area of Borno State.

” I also call on the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development to liaise with humanitarian organisations to ensure security of stranded vehicles carrying relief materials for victims, pending when they can be effectively transported to the affected areas and to ensure the coordination of humanitarian activities among humanitarian organizations to find a more robust strategy in tackling the situation,” Gimba said.

She further called on the federal government to, in the interim, commence construction of a bridge at Forunduma to serve as an access link to transport relief materials safely to Kala Balge.

” Federal government should make provisions for temporary/emergency shelters to ensure safety and dignity of the flood victims in Kala Balge local government area.

“Ecological Fund Office should take measures towards finding lasting solutions to forestall future occurrences of the disaster. Mandate the Committees on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Internally Displaces Persons (IDPs) and Refugees to ensure compliance,” the lawmaker added.

LEADERSHIP reports that Rann in Kalabalge has faced so many tragedies, arising from the Boko Haram insurgency, which included the erroneous bombing of an IDPs camp where over 100 were killed , abduction of aid workers and continuous presence, as well as attacks from Boko Haram terrorists in the local government area.

