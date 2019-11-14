Ganduje Seeks Opening Of Chinese Consulate Office In Kano

Following the visit of Chinese Investors from Shandong Province of China to Kano to meet with Kano Business Community, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has paid a visit to the Chinese Embassy in Abuja to seek for more partnership with the most populous country in the world.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the governor who met with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian said Kano shares many things in common with China, apart from having the highest population in the country.

He noted that Kano is the hub of commercial activities in Sub-Saharan Africa, which attracted a large number of Chinese community who reside and do their business in Kano. The governor requested the Chinese Embassy to open a Consulate Office in Kano as that would enhance the business relationship.

“People from Kano now go to China to buy textile materials, agricultural and other equipment, and from China the Lee Group has been in Kano for many years,” he said.

Ganduje also explained that Kano State needs the support of the Chinese government to explore other areas of mutual benefit particularly in the education sector.

“We want to collaborate with you in sponsoring our science students to study in China and also need your support to enhance our Chinese Bilingual School in Kano,” he added.

In his remarks, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Pingjian assured that the Embassy would look into the proposal of opening a Consulate Office in Kano adding that the Embassy was committed to sustained relationship between China and Kano.

He emphasised that Kano is endowed with great potentials which makes it very a important centre of business activities.

He commended the Kano State government for the steps it is taking to attract direct foreign investments.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

