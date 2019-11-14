Gov Buni Proposes N108.4bn Budget

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has presented a budget of N108.414billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2020 fiscal year.

A breakdown of the budget shows that Ministries of Education, Works and Health took the lion share of N22.853billion, N16.078billion, and N12.658billion respectively.

Tagged, “Budget of continuity and consideration,” the budget proposal witnessed an increase of N16.7 billion or 15.5 per cent over that of 2019 fiscal year which was N91.6 billion.

The sum of N58.04billion or 53.5 per cent of the total budget proposal was earmarked for recurrent expenditure while the sum of N50. 36billion or 46.5 per cent of the budget will cater for capital expenditure.

Buni said the budget will focus attention on Education, Agriculture, and Healthcare Services in addition to building and upgrading critical infrastructure such as roads, water supply and sanitation facilities, and electricity, among others to accelerate efforts in the post-insurgency resettlement, rehabilitation, reconstruction and peace building in the state.

“The budget will also focus on tapping from our vast solid mineral and tourism potentials and promoting commercial activities by providing incentives to attract private investments and entrepreneurship.

“We have already started discussions with potential domestic and foreign investors for the construction of a new cement factory in the state to effectively utilise our abundant gypsum and limestone deposits. We are also exploring a wide range of partnerships to build meat processing and diary factories for export,” he said.

Buni who expressed happiness with the general improvement in the security situation in the state commended the armed forces and other security agencies in the state for their gallantry. He assured that a Special Security Trust Fund would be instituted in the state for more success.

“To complement our efforts, therefore, a Special Security Trust Fund, which is an initiative of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, will be instituted in the state. The enabling draft executive bill will be transmitted to this Honorable House soon,” he added.

The governor directed the acting secretary to the state government to finalise work on the draft bill in conjunction with appropriate stakeholders for submission in time for consideration by the lawmakers.

The speaker of the House, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan Mirwa assured the readiness of the members towards quick passage of the appropriation bill adding that the presentation of the budget by the governor marks its first reading.

