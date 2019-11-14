Gov Emmanuel Dedicates Victory To God

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has again dedicated his victory at the Appeal Court to God and the good people of Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Ekerete Udoh, yesterday, in Uyo, the governor thanked the people of Akwa Ibom State for the their support, prayers and faith in his capacity and passion to turn the state into an industrial hub and wealth creation opportunities.

“Today, the Appeal Court sitting in Calabar overwhelmingly reaffirmed the victory you gave me at the March 9, 2019 Gubernatorial elections.

“I am hugely indebted to you my dear people for your support and prayers and of course, our ONLY GOD who made this all possible.

“Together, we will continue to re-write the Akwa Ibom story and show the world that where the passion is right, great things can happen.

“Again, I extend my hands of fellowship to my brothers and sisters on the other side of the political divide to join hands with me to build an economically viable State where our people’s standard of living will be improved significantly,” he added.

