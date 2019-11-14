CRIME
Gunmen Kill 3 Policemen In Kaduna
Three policemen serving at Fadan Karshi outpost in Sanga local government area of Kaduna State were on Tuesday gunned down by unknown gunmen at a check point between Fadan Karshi and Sabon Gida village.
Alhaji Abubakar Abba, the vice chairman of Sanga local government area, confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday.
He added that their bodies have been deposited at the Gwantu general hospital.
“Two policemen died on the spot and the third one died on the way to the hospital.
Meanwhile, security agents have swung into action and commenced investigation to unravel the reason behind their death, while urging the community members to be calm.
He decried the increase in the wave of crime in the area and appealed to relevant security agencies to rise up to the challenge.
The deputy police public relations officer of Kaduna State Command, ASP Suleiman Abubakar, confirmed the incident.
He said that a statement would soon be issued on the development.
MOST READ
West African FIUs Forum Moves HQS To Nigeria
Nigeria Requires N420bn To Eradicate Malaria Scourge, Says Varsity Don
WHO Decries High Rate Of Children Killed By Measles Globally
Nigeria’s Sanitation Crisis ‘II Undermine 2030 SDG’s Target – Minister
Nasarawa To Synergise With Devt Partners On Healthy Environment
Over 1500 Persons Benefit From Medical Outreach In FCT
FG Tasks Communities To Preserve Forest Resources
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS5 hours ago
JUST IN: Court Bars APC From Fielding Gov’nrship Candidate In Bayelsa
-
NEWS13 hours ago
‘Why Police Arrested Father Of Kaduna Bride’
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Attacks On DSS Uncalled For
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Senate Backtracks On Hate Speech Bill
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud Sparks Fresh Crisis In APC
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
APC, PDP And The Battle For Niger LG Polls
-
NEWS12 hours ago
APC Leaders Applaud Suspension Of Oshiomhole
-
COLUMNS11 hours ago
Let Corruption Face Death Sentence Before Hate Speech