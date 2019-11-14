Gunmen Kill 3 Policemen In Kaduna

Three policemen serving at Fadan Karshi outpost in Sanga local government area of Kaduna State were on Tuesday gunned down by unknown gunmen at a check point between Fadan Karshi and Sabon Gida village.

Alhaji Abubakar Abba, the vice chairman of Sanga local government area, confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday.

He added that their bodies have been deposited at the Gwantu general hospital.

“Two policemen died on the spot and the third one died on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, security agents have swung into action and commenced investigation to unravel the reason behind their death, while urging the community members to be calm.

He decried the increase in the wave of crime in the area and appealed to relevant security agencies to rise up to the challenge.

The deputy police public relations officer of Kaduna State Command, ASP Suleiman Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

He said that a statement would soon be issued on the development.

