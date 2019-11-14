ICPC Uncovers Over N12bn Padded Into Salaries Of MDAs

***Arrests 59 directors for alleged N3bn fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has uncovered hoover 12 billion naira padded in the salaries of some Ministries agencies and departments of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This was revealed by the chairman of the ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, while addressing the media on Thursday in Abuja.

The ICPC boss, who did not mention the names of the ministries, agencies or departments indicted, noted that the funds, about N9.2 billion was first restrained after the ICPC discovered that monies meant for salaries were over budgeted after just on Wednesday, another funds, totaling about N3 billion was uncovered after salaries have been paid to workers.

He explained that the ICPC had traced the funds and stopped these MDAs from assessing them, which is in line with one of the core mandate of the agency – prevention of corruption.

Speaking for the ICPC chairman said that 59 directors we are recently arrested for using their accounts to move over N3 billion from government purse.

He said that these funds were moved to their individual accounts, without proper explanation and the ICPC had to step in arrest them get their statements and recover the funds then release them on bail, while investigation continuous.

Speaking on the constituency projects the ICPC chairman said over 400 projects were evaluated in the first phase of the exercise and 317 companies were profiled due to their activities with the projects concerned.

He explained that due to the activities of the ICPC, over 200 contractors went back to sites to complete the abandoned projects and part of the findings of the agency showed that some officials of some MDAs collaborate with the lawmakers and the contractors to commit crimes associated with constituency projects.

While speaking on why the ICPC failed to arrest and prosecute these lawmakers, who were indicted, the ICPC chairman said the objectives of the exercise was to recover and ensure that things meant for the communities are given to them and not necessarily to arrest or prosecute defaulters.

He however, noted that some of the lawmakers, contractors or any other person, who failed to cue in into the ICPC method, would be prosecuted if found wanting.

Recall that as part of the first phase of the constituency projects tracking by Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG), the ICPC recovered items worth N117,123,375.44 million from the Senator Chukwuka Utazi, the senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu state.

The items were properly stashed away in the senator’s property as against the implementing agency.

The items covered by this amount and recovered from the legislator are 168 and 51 numbers of motorcycles and tricycles respectively.

They were discovered to be stashed away in a compound in Mkpologu town of Uzo-Nwani Local Government Area, believed to be owned by the Senator.

ICPC findings indicated clearly that the contract for the procurement of the items was awarded on 23rd January 2018, under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the Senator’s constituency projects.

Investigations have also shown that the companies awarded the contracts for the project are Al-Amir Int. Ltd., Du-Lumac Ltd., Com Technologies System Ltd. and Chumax Agency Ltd.

Additionally, ICPC recovered 203 grinding machines, 60 motorcycles and five transformers in the compound which had been procured under another constituency project.

The tricycles, motorcycles and grinding machines were meant to be distributed to the lawmaker’s constituents to empower them as part of the federal government’s efforts to alleviate poverty.

Also, six tractors meant for the use of farmers in six local government areas of Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

The tractors formed part of a N430 million contract for the supply of pumping machines and other agricultural machinery to farmers in the senatorial district, which was awarded in 2015 by the federal government as part of Senators’ constituency projects across the nation.

The CPTG team for Bauchi discovered that N76.6 million was paid for the tractors in December 2015 and supplied in March 2016. They were supposed to have been distributed for the use of farmers in each of the six local government areas in the Senatorial District that included Misau, Dambam, Ningi, Warji, Darazo and Ganjuwa.

It was found out that the tractors had obviously not been distributed as required in the terms of the contract.

In the effort to trace the tractors, Isa Hamman Misau, the then Senator under whose auspices the project was included in the budget to be executed by the MDG office, met with officials of ICPC in Bauchi and in a written statement claimed that the tractors were kept in Yuli village.

However, the CPTG team did not find any of the tractors there and some of the intended beneficiaries who were interviewed claimed not to have ever seen the tractors in the village as claimed by the Senator.

The Senator who was later contacted on telephone by the CPTG team, to ascertain the actual location of the tractors, could not offer any positive explanation during the conversation.

The CPTG team however gathered through intelligence that the tractors were being hurriedly moved to Ganjuwa local government headquarters and it then proceeded to the place to take custody of them.

The tractors which are already showing signs of dilapidation as a result of usage, with some leaking oil, were seized by the Commission and handed over to the chairman, Ganjuwa local government for safe keep pending further directives.

Among the recoveries so far made by the CPTG team are dialysis machine, ECG monitor, oxygen regulator, Anaesthetic machines, generators and other hospital equipment meant for a cottage hospital in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, from premises of Mma Obot Foundation, alleged to belong to Senator Godswill Akpabio.

