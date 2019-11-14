Institute Urges Buhari To Repeal NHIS Act

The National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS – Nigeria’s Premier think tank, has called for urgent repeal of the National Health Insurance Act and replace it with the National Health Commission Bill, to make healthcare delivery in the country more flexible.

The Institute made the call at the third National Summit of Legislative Network for Universal Health Coverage, organised by the National Assembly with support of the development Research and Project Centre, under the partnership for advocacy in child and family health St Scale, yesterday in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked NIPSS to study the healthcare delivery as the case study for the 2019 Senior Executive Course 41 of the National Institute with the theme “Finding Solutions to Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in the country.”

Disclosing one of the findings of the one year study, representative of the Institute, Group Captain Mohammed Gumi (rtd), identified adequate funding as critical catalyst for boosting access to quality healthcare to all citizens.

According to him, “virtually all the countries visited during the study spend greater proportion of their budget on health in addition to putting in place effective policy frameworks and institutional mechanisms for utilisation and oversight.

Gumi further added that the nation’s healthcare delivery system suffers from non-compliance with the payment of negotiated premium by labour, high Out of Pocket Expenses (OOPE) that remains at 77.4 per cent, etc.

While urging the president to give serious consideration to convening a special session of the National Council of State to deliberate on the modalities for fast-tracking the attainment of UHC, the Institute urged the federal government consider introducing innovative, efficient, universal, scalable and easily collectible contribution specifically earmarked for health.

“An example is the 1kobo per second for a maximum of ten minutes per day of all outgoing GSM calls on active mobile phone lines could triple the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF),” he explained.

