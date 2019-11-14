IOC President Arrives Abuja For 2-day Working Visit

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach has arrived in Abuja, the Nigeria’s capital city, for a two-day working visiting.

The German-born sports administrator and Olympian, who arrived at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja at exactly 4pm, yesterday, was received by the minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare, alongside permanent secretary of the ministry Olusade Adesola, president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Gumel and other top officials of the ministry.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his arrival, he was confident that Team Nigeria would have a successful qualification and participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, saying that Nigeria has strong sports culture that should be showcased in Tokyo.

“I will be meeting with the government and the Olympic Committee as well as Nigeria’s athletes and wish them good luck during the qualification and participation in the 2020 Olympics games.”

Sports minister, Sunday Dare, said that the visit of the IOC president would open a new page for sports development in Nigeria.

“Nigeria welcomes the IOC President, Thomas Bach, ANOCA President, Mustapha Berraf, and the entire team warmly and the next two days will be exciting with the number of activities lined-up to open a new page for sports development in Nigeria,” the minister said.

The IOC boss, while in Nigeria is expected to have interaction with Olympians, Olympic scholarship holders, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), women commission members and NOC partners this morning at the VIP lounge of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, before proceeding to the Cadastral zone B15, sector center A, in Jabi to commission the new headquarter building of Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

According to the itinerary of the visit released by the ministry of Youth and Sports, Bach and his delegations will also visit NOC partner school indoor and outdoor activities. He is also expected to tour Moshood Abiola National Stadium in company of invited athletes and Olympians.

The former Olympic fencer is the ninth and current President of the International Olympic Committee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

