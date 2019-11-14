Connect with us
JUST IN: Court Bars APC From Fielding Gov’nrship Candidate In Bayelsa

The Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Thursday, ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot field candidates in the Saturday November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday had earlier disqualified the Bayelsa State deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, from participating in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state, LEADERSHIP recalls

 

More Details later …

 

