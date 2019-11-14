Kogi Guber: Withdraw CSP Musa Now, PDP Tells IGP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately reverse the provocative and brazen deployment of Governor Yahaya Bello’s former ADC, CSP Usman Musa, to coordinate security in the November 16 governorship election.

The party said that the IGP should be ready to accept responsibility for any breakdown of law and order as well as directly bear the guilt for any loss of life in any part of the state during the election, if he fails to withdraw the CSP Musa, who have since been transferred to Lagos state.

The PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told the IGP that the people of Kogi state are already aware of how CSP Musa has been compromised and directed by the governor and the APC to use excessive force, intimidate and arrest voters, aid APC thugs to unleash violence and ensure that votes do not count.

“We are also aware of directives by the APC and agents of Governor Yahaya Bello to shoot and kill during the election, to aid the manipulation of the electoral process for the APC.”

The PDP therefore called on the IGP to note that the deployment of CSP Musa will lead to avoidable violence, bloodletting and extra-judicial killings, adding that the IGP and the police hierarchy should be ready to bear the guilt of any loss of life, if CSP Musa is not withdrawn from Kogi elections.

The party counseled the IGP not to allow Governor Bello and the APC to entangle him in their plots and soil his hands with innocent blood through the deployment of CSP Musa in the election.

The PDP further counseled the IGP to bear in mind that the people of Kogi state are conversant with the brief that CSP Musa has from Governor Bello and the APC.

The party therefore urged the IGP to avert the looming violence in the Kogi election by immediately withdrawing CSP Musa and moving him out of the state.

The PDP commended the people of Kogi state for remaining at alert in their readiness to use all means, available in a democracy and within the law, to ensure the exercise of their franchise as well as to defend their votes to the very end.

