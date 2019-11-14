NEWS
Kwara Govt To Begin Construction Of 26 Roads
At least 134 local contractors participated in an open bid held for the construction and rehabilitation of 26 urban roads in Kwara State.
The open bid for the road projects took place at the premises of the state’s Ministry of Works and Transport.
The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s had pledged that contract awards would be made only after a transparent process.
Permanent secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport, Dr Yusuf Manjo said the bids were the first phase of the exercise because roads for consideration under the phase two are still being compiled and are scheduled for execution in the first and second quarters of 2020.
“The present administration under the leadership of AbdulRazaq is committed to ensuring that construction works are given to competent contractors.
“In furtherance of this, the ministry shall follow due process to ensure qualified contractors are awarded the projects to ensure quality service delivery to the people. We shall ensure strict compliance with the Public Procurement Act,” he stated.
He said the road construction/rehabilitation is part of the urban renewal programme of the new administration.
The 26 roads in the first phase, which include Ipata Market Internal Road network; Emir’s Road Patigi; College of Education Road linking Unilorin Mini campus; townhall/station road, Erin Ile; Market Junction-Emir’s Palace Gwanara; Tsaragi-Market Batakpan road; Museum Road, Esie; Adeta Primary School Road, Kuntu; Queen Elizabeth School Internal Road.
Others are Tipper Garage Junction, Ilorin; Amuyo-Adesoye College Offa; Shao Township Road; Osi Township Road; Oro-Ago-Oyate Road; Sobi Specialist Hospital—Gaa-Osiris-Medina Road Ilorin; Awolowo Road Tanke-Danialu Primary School; Asadam Lower Road by Railway; and Gberia Township Road Kaiama, among others.
