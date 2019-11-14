NEWS
LASU Debunks Affiliation With Institution In Benin Republic
The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has debunked affiliation with any institution in Benin Republic after it received an enquiry from a foreign university requesting to confirm the genuineness of a certificate tendered by one Onuoha Janefrancis, who is seeking admission to study a postgraduate programme in the said university.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, Mr. Ademola Adekoya
The statement revealed that Onuoha’s credential was purportedly issued by Lagos State University’s Department of Foreign Languages in affiliation with ‘Adonai Advanced Institute of Management’, Benin Republic.
The phantom ‘affiliation’ the statement said was ostensibly used to strengthen Onuoha’s position for admission into the said university.
The Lagos State University authority urged the General Public that Onuoha Janefrancis Chinemerem was not a student of the University, neither is ‘Adonai Advanced Institute of Management’ Benin Republic an affiliate of the Lagos State University, Ojo.
“Indeed, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos currently has no affiliation with any institution in Benin Republic. Any credential or document, stating otherwise should therefore be disregarded”, the statement said.
The institution urged members of the general public to be wary of certificates from other institutions in affiliation with Lagos State University, and to do a proper verification of such certificates with the university.
