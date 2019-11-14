Minister Introduces New DEEL For Youths

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has introduced a ‘New DEEL’ to equip about 500,000 youths with Digital Skills- Basic, Intermediate and Advance Skills in the areas of Web Design and Managemyent, Software Training, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, App Development, Mobile Device Repairs, Artificial Intelligence, Coding and Data Processing.

He made this known during the celebration of African Youth Day 2019 recently in Abuja, where the initiative to position Nigeria’s youth population for contemporary challenges was unveiled.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari’s new DEEL for Nigerian youth connects with the African Union’s theme. What is this new DEEL? D stands for Digital literacy and Skills Acquisition programme. E stands for Entrepreneurship. E stands for Employment. L stands for Leadership and Mentoring.

“Mr President has a new DEEL for the youth; and it starts today. This month offers a new vista of new beginnings; replete with exciting bouquets of offerings. Whether your interest is Digital Skills, Entrepreneurship, Employment or you are passionate about Leadership, Governance and Inclusion, there is something for everyone in the new DEEL.

The digital revolution offers an unparalleled opportunity to drive a new wave of international economic growth for countries that have hitherto not fully enjoyed the benefits of the global economy.”

According to him the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is working with government institutions, private initiatives like Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) and business organisations to provide training and employment opportunities for the youth. He added that United Nations (UN) Compact will collaborate with the ministry on YSIP – Young SDG Innovators Programme, beginning from March next year.

The minister disclosed that “We at the ministry will begin this process through one of our strategic implementation partners, Junior Achievement Nigeria as soon as an agreement is delivered to leverage on their 64 digital hubs spread across the country. The ministry will also activate its Youth Development Centres across the country for Entrepreneurship Skills training.

“We begin the new DEEL process through the Work Experience Programme (WEP). It is intended to connect in the next one year 5,000 unemployed graduates with employers by placing them in the corporate world on internship capacities for a short period. We hope that through this window, they will acquire the basic work-place experience that will increase their chances of landing a job. I therefore call on all companies to sign up with us and offer the chance for our youth to smile.”

