Nasarawa Assembly Passes N4.67bn Supplementary Budget

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday passed a supplementary budget of N4.67billion into law for the 2019 fiscal year.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage of the budget after Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved the motion for the passage of the bill into law.

Balarabe Abdullahi urged the executive to ensure proper use of the fund for the purpose it was meant for.

He commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and other members of the House for their cooperation in approving the supplementary budget.

According to him, the governor has submitted the supplementary budget for approval to the House in order to complete the ongoing projects and execute other projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

“ A bill for Law to issue out of Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state (Supplementary Appropriation) of N4,668,169,203 only has been passed into law.

“The viament allocation/adjustment of N3, 107, 156, 220 only for the services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of two months commencing 1st November, 2019 and ending 31st December, 2019,’’ he said.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to make clean copy of the bill for vetting before transmitting to the governor for necessary action.

The House unanimously agreed for the passage of the budget into law.

