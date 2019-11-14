Nasarawa To Synergise With Devt Partners On Healthy Environment

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has vowed to synergise with development partners in ensuring healthier environment for the residents, adding that government would establish more dump sites in the state.

This is even as he assured that his administration has decided to engage the services of the private sector in the management of solid waste, as well as resuscitate the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

He hinted this in in Lafia, Nasarawa state, while commissioning the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) field office.

Sule pointed out that Nasarawa, like other States in the country is faced with its own share of challenges, adding that people living around the Karu-Mararaba axis, Lafia metropolis and other urban settlements are challenged with illegal dumping of refuse and waste management problems.

The governor who was represented by the State’s commissioner for Special Duties, Bashiru Aliyu reiterated the commitment of his administration to continuously pursue the provision of the desired conducive working environment for the realization of its set objectives, likewise in ensuring a serene and hygienic environment.

He recalled that the field office was established in October, 2008, aimed at enforcing the mandate of the agency in the state, in adherence to guidelines, regulations and standards towards protecting the environment.

On his part, the Director-general of NESREA, Prof. Aliyu Jauro stated that towns in Nasarawa state like Karu and Mararaba are challenged with problems of erosion, flooding and population explosion, adding that there is a need for the residents to join forces with government in protecting the state.

Jauro appealed to Gov Sule to restrategise in protecting the state against all forms of degradation, just as he enjoined the state government to support the agency in the purchase of additional field vehicles, to enable the agency penetrate the nooks and crannies of the state.

The DG stated that the agency is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing all environmental laws, regulations, guidelines and policies relating to environment and also mandated to prohibit the use of any process, equipment’s or technology that undermines environmental quality.

According to him, “We are also mandated to enforce compliance with the provision of all international agreements in relation to the environment, which Nigeria is a signatory and most importantly; we enforce 33 environmental regulations and most of them are targeted at ensuring healthier and cleaner environment, which is the vision of NESREA”.

