National Council On Education And Vision 2030

Every year, the National Council on Education (NCE) which is the highest decision making body in the education sector in the country meets to deliberate on pressing issues and chart a way forward for the sector. The body is serviced by the Joint Consultative Committee on Education (JCCE) and consists of professional officers of the federal and state ministries of education and their parastatals as members.

Last week, the body concluded the 64th NEC meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The theme of the meeting was ‘Education for Self-reliance, a tool for the achievement of Education 2030 Agenda’.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in his speech on the occasion, said the Federal Government was working towards developing a functional educational system that would make Nigerians self-reliant towards achieving the vision 2030 on education.

To be self-reliant, he contended that Nigeria like other parts of the world would begin to acknowledge entrepreneurship education and training as a vital strategy for tackling youth unemployment, adding technical and vocational education remained the key to the development of the country

“There is no doubt that technical and vocational education and training holds the key to the development of our country’s industrial sector, thus the challenges of youth unemployment can best be addressed through quality education that guarantees self-reliance.

“Entrepreneurship education and training is globally acknowledged as an important strategy for tackling youth unemployment,” he stated.

He averred that in the bid to reposition education for self-reliance, particular attention had been given to the development of technical, vocational and entrepreneurial skills in learners with the current administration training over 500 science, vocational and mathematics teachers on the use of modern equipment and new approaches in schools.

The minister also revealed that government had granted approval for the establishment of new federal science and technical colleges in 16 states of the federation, namely Kogi, Jigawa, Kano, Ebonyi, Imo, Oyo, Bauchi, Plateau, Sokoto, Enugu, Cross River, Kwara, Zamfara, Gombe, Yobe and Delta respectively and that it would be implemented in three phases from 2019-2022. He added that government was improving access to quality education in different parts of the country.

Adamu told the meeting that with the aftermath of Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast part of the country, the nation has been left with children whose education has been disrupted, saying government had developed the accelerated basic education curriculum aimed at providing alternative basic education programme that would mop up out-of-school children and youths at the shortest time.

The curriculum which was developed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) will be piloted in Borno State and afterwards extended to other affected conflict states, the minister added.

The accelerated basic education curriculum is a condensed version of the 9-year basic curriculum to be implemented in a 3-year cycle that covers 5 subjects which had been identified for the implementation of the Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP) in the country.

In his remarks, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said Nigeria would only attain development when citizens are empowered with the right knowledge and appropriate skills to contribute to national growth. He pointed out that educational empowerment would equip the citizens to sustain themselves.

“The reality is that no country can be politically stable, economically robust and socially secure and cohesive if the citizens are not empowered with knowledge, appropriate skills and the right values to sustain themselves and contribute meaningfully to the progress of the country,” he said and called for the promotion of inclusive and quality education to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030.

“Agenda 2030 is therefore a call to action on our collective commitment to transformative education by addressing all forms of exclusion, disparities and inequities and ensuring that every child, irrespective of social background, cultural affiliation, location and family or income status, is not left behind but have equal and equitable access to quality and transformative public education.

“This requires providing the enabling legal framework, adopting the right policies and programme of action, deploying adequate resources and manpower, including qualified teachers, in addition to a strong political will from government at all levels,” he further stated.

Wike listed the lack of political by government, inadequate allocation of resources, lack of commitment by parents, teachers and school leaders and lack of or ineffective monitoring policy implementation as some of the factors responsible for the deteriorated status of education across the country.

“As a former minister of state for education, I am quite familiar with the NCE and what it stands for as the highest national policy organ on education.

“During our time and under my watch as minister, we initiated and implemented several policies and programmes such as the girl-child education programme, the almajiri education policy and programme, and the special vocational/basic education programme for boys as well as the national policy on albinism” he said.

After extensive deliberation on issues on the agenda, the council in a communiqué noted that the federal government has steadily increased budgetary provision for training and retraining of teachers and that the NERDC has also developed teachers’ guide for the implementation of the accelerated basic education curriculum.

It also said the education ministry, in a bid to promote quality teachers in the country, had stepped-up the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)-funded- Teacher Professional Development (TPD) programme, restating that December 31, 2019 remains the deadline to remove all unqualified teachers from the school classrooms in the country.

It added that since the Science, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (STVET) holds the key to the development of the country’s industrial sector; the ministry had facilitated the training on the use of modern equipment and new approaches in schools, for the over 500 science, technical, vocational and mathematics teachers in the country so as to tackle the challenges of youth unemployment.

The council, in the communique, also spoke of the need to sensitize the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory on effective collaboration with the private sector and non–governmental organisations for the building of structures and provision of learning materials to the adult and non-formal education sub-sector.

To still encourage entrepreneurial skill, the council expressed the need to encourage the states and the FCT to set up a body that will grant short term loans to graduates of adult and non-formal education subsector and also organise artisans into clusters for workplace literacy and proficiency in order to promote self-reliance for attainment of education 2030 agenda.

The NCE is held annually, with deliberation on education getting the center stage.

Last year, the 63rd NCE which was held in Abuja with the theme, ‘Funding of education for the achievement of education 2030 agenda’ had the body approve measures to raise the standard of education and bring about more funding for the sector.

At the event last year, the minister said for the nation to achieve the goal of education 2030 agenda, funding should not be exclusively reserved for federal, state and local governments, but should involve a collaborative effort of all stakeholders, corporate and private organisations.

Adamu explained that with a population of over 170 million, 45 per cent of which are below 15 years, the burden on education has become overwhelming on the three tiers of government, creating challenges in ensuring quality education in the country.

“In achieving the goals of education 2030 agenda, conscious efforts must be made to increase funding of education. This, however, raises some fundamental questions which stakeholders here must address. Since the federal government has committed 6 per cent of its 2017 budget to education, which is far below the UN benchmark, what is the responsibility of states, parents, and multinational companies in their domains doing to bridge the gap and provide the education sector a much needed life? He stated.

He urged members of the council to not only look into ways of creating fund for education but also look into necessary tracking mechanisms put in place to guarantee judicious and affective use of the fund.

Following deliberation, according to the communiqué the council approved the establishment of education bank and students’ loan boards by states at concessionary interest rates to allow students easy access to loans.

The council also approved the re-establishment of State Education Development Fund (SEDFund) and other funds to create additional but sustainable funding source to improve education service delivery in post-basic schools for the achievement of 2030 agenda.

On the issue of religion in the curriculum, the council had stated that the NERDC had completed the separation of Christian Religion Studies (CRS) and Islamic Studies (IS) from religion and national values curriculum and had, therefore, approved the teaching, learning and assessment of CRS, IS and National Values as stand-alone subjects at the basic education level.

It noted that critical stakeholders like the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, among others, were involved in the separation process.

The council had also approved the draft of National Policy on Open Educational Resources (OER) for higher education in the country for immediate implementation.

In 2017, the council’s meeting was all about inclusive education for all. The ministerial session of the 62rd NCE meeting which was held in Kano with the theme, ‘Inclusive education creating quality learning opportunities for all: Implication for concurrency in education in Nigeria, came up with some resolutions on how to carry out inclusive education in the country.

With efforts made at addressing challenges and proffering solutions to problems confronting the education sector, many Nigerians wonder if decisions of the council are actually adhered to or are mere pronouncements made annually.

Some Nigerians who spoke with LEADERSHIP said most policies announced by government are hardly implemented.

An educationist in the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Roland Udoh said the reason most educational policies are not implemented is because they are vaguely stated and the financing implications are not always worked out.

“Basing education policies on inaccurate financial and political postulations, failure to address rural and urban dichotomy, reliance on public funds to finance education and failure to integrate communities and other non-state actors in developing education policies have made them ineffective over the years,” he said.

Also speaking, a lecturer, Gloria David, attributed the failure of some key policies to their contents which she said were based on empirically unsustained theories.

She, however, called on government to work towards making policies that would bring lasting solution to the education sector if the nation must achieve the vision of education 2030 agenda.

