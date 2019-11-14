NDLEA Destroys 40 Hectares Of Indian Hemp Farm In Oyo

…Nabs 5 Suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, on Thursday destroyed about 40 hectares of Indian hemp farm and arrested five suspects.

The plantation according to NDLEA was located in Aba Tade, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The state NDLEA Commander, Mr Ralph Igwenagu, while addressing newsmen during the exercise, said the command had previously destroyed six hectares of plantation in Oke Ogun area of the state.

According to him, the discovery of the plantation is an indication that a good number of farmers in the state are engaging in Indian hemp cultivation.

The commander said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the plantation, adding that investigation is still ongoing

Igwenagu said the agency was not only determined to destroy Indian hemp plantations but to also reduce its trafficking and abuse to the barest minimum in the state.

He called on community leaders not to give their land for the cultivation of illicit substances.

“The owners of the plantation are not from the village but they got the land from the village head.

“If the villagers refused to give them the land, the people will not get land to cultivate again and eventually they will leave the illegal business.

