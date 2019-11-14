Nigeria Requires N420bn To Eradicate Malaria Scourge, Says Varsity Don

A Professor of Medical Parasitology, Abimbola Amoo in Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago – Iwoye in Ijebu North Local Government area of Ogun state has said.

Nigeria would require a total sum of N420 billion with political will for the nation to effectively wipe out the malaria scourge and free herself of the huge health burden it constituted to the nation.

Amoo, who delivered the 92nd Inaugural Lecture of the university, emphatically declared that this amount required would be channeled towards total fumigation of the country against mosquitoes parasites which are the causative organism for malaria.

Delivering his lecture titled: “Parasites Of Animals And Man: A Dance In The Forest Of Life And Death,” held within the university premises yesterday, Amoo explain that the total fumigation of the country remains the panacea in view if the fact that treatments of people with malaria through the Intermittent Preventive Treatment for Pregnant Women, use of Insecticide Treated mosquito Nets (ITN) among others, have all proven to be inadequate and ineffective at eradicating the scourge.

According to him, malaria is responsible for the increasing hospital visits, hospital admission, anaemia during pregnancy, school absenteeism among children and even deaths.

Amoo however, suggested that the N420 billion required should be sourced through the introduction of Mosquito Responsibility Tax of one US Dollar per month from every Nigerian adults which he explained that would be channeled towards surveillance, biological control and chemical control of mosquitoes as well as for inter – agency cooperation and research on mosquitoes.

“Based on the population of Nigeria as 201m (UNPF 2019), and the fact that 70 million Nigerians are contributing to pension fund, we can source for a dollar a month from 100 million people on regular pay to subscribe to a Mosquito Responsibility tax or Mosquito Malaria Tax on monthly basis.

The Professor also advocated for the establishment of Mosquito Control Agency at the Local, State and Federal Governments’ levels which he said should enforce the Mosquito Destruction Law of April 1945 and 1979 across the country.

He noted that the laws, which were enacted in 1945 in the Southern Protectorate and Oyo State in 1979, authorised the destruction of mosquitoes with legal notice for the appointment of Sanitary Inspectors.

Amoo maintained that should his suggestion be adopted with the necessary political will, malaria would not only be wiped out of Nigeria, but also create jobs for Nigerians.

