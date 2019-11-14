Nigeria’s Sanitation Crisis ‘II Undermine 2030 SDG’s Target – Minister

The minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar has disclosed that if the present sanitation crisis in Nigeria is handled as a trivial issue, that it could undermine the over-reaching ambition of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) agenda, targeted at building safe and more resilient societies on a healthy planet.

Abubakar who disclosed this in Abuja while briefing the media on the upcoming 2019 World Toilet Day, with the theme, “Toilet for All, Leaving no one Behind”, stated that a recent United Nation’s report revealed that with 11 years to the deadline, that the country is off-track in achieving the SDG 6 target on sanitation and water for all.

The event, scheduled to take place on 19th November would focus on reawakening of societal consciousness on the importance of having eco-friendly sanitary facilities in every household and ensuring proper management of sewage.

The minister pointed out that access to sanitary facilities remains a mirage to a vast majority of the citizens, saying that while about 4.2 billion people in the world live without safe toilet, that about 47 million Nigerians still practice open defecation.

According to him, “Many people still use the bush and water bodies as their regular means for excreta disposal, while many institutions lacked sanitary facilities and where they exist, they are either not functioning or misused”.

Abubakar pointed out that one of the major consequences of poor excreta disposal is the high rate of diarrhea, which he described as the second cause of high morbidity and mortality among children under the age of five, saying that the persistent re-occurrence of annual cholera outbreak in some states and the re-occurrence of other excreta related diseases are also manifestations of inadequate toilet facilities.

He maintained that federal government is committed to addressing the sanitation challenges, including open defecation and proper management of excreta, as demonstrated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s deceleration of State of emergency on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the country.

In addition, the minister maintained the ministry in collaboration with critical stakeholders has reviewed and validated the 2005 National Environmental Policy, including its policy guidelines on safe excreta and sewage disposal.

He added, “The community based waste management programme as well as the Clean and Green programme of the ministry are aimed at promoting the provision of safe and adequate toilets across the country, particularly in public places and ensuring proper excreta management.

Abubakar recalled that the 12th National Council on Environment (NCE) held this year in Akure, Ondo state approved and directed the ministry to develop a national policy for the eradication of open defecation.

He however challenged all national, state and local government stakeholders to take practical steps and actions by ensuring that everyone has access to eco-friendly sanitary facilities.

