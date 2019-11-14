NLA Tasks States, LGs On Library Devt

The Nigerian Libraries Association (NLA) has called on state and local governments as well as other stakeholders to show more commitment to the development of libraries to enable them to give the necessary support for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union Agenda 2063 in the country.

Speaking during a press conference meant to mark this year’s Library Awareness Week in Abuja yesterday, the president, NLA, Prof. Innocent Ekoji, also urged the federal government to return the funding arrangement of the library in the country.

Prof Ekoji explained that for 16 years the federal government has stopped direct funding of libraries in federal universities through the Library Development Fund (LDF).

According to the professor of Library Sciences, the reliance on Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) by universities to stock libraries in the higher institution have hurt rather than helped university education in the country.

“Federal government now depends solely on TETFUND, which is just an intervention fund and should complement what the government is bringing. 10 per cent of what the government brings to our universities should come to the library. But that is not the situation.

‘’There have been calls on government especially the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) alleging underfunding of universities in the areas of research capacity. Interestingly, the academic union had fought for the institution of the library development fund back in 1992.

‘’By its provision, 10 per cent of a university’s budgetary provisions are meant to be channeled into funding the institution’s libraries. The federal government implemented the agreement until 2003,’’ he said. The NLA president said that the problem did not start with heads of educational institutions.

According to him, when the funding comes nothing was earmarked for the libraries under the LDF.

“When it was coming it was clearly stated that 10 per cent of the allocations coming to the school should go to the library. But from 2003, nothing came under LDF.

“Instead, what most libraries get in universities are provisions for overheads, which in most universities is just about N300, 000 to N500, 000,” said Prof. Ekoja.

Other members of the association at the venue of the media briefing are former president of the association, Dr (Mrs) Victoria Okojie; Librarian, University of Abuja, Dr. Ifeoma Echezona and many others.

