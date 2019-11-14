Oyetola Releases N472m To Revamp LAUTECH

Osun State has released the sum of N472 million to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to ensure financial stability of the institution.

Credible source revealed that the release of the funds was a follow up to the understanding reached at the meeting of the governors of the owner states at Abuja recently.

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) is jointly owned by Osun and Oyo states.

It was gathered that Osun State released the funds for both the University and the teaching hospital in Osogbo on Wednesday.

In a letter, addressed to the chairman of the University’s council, signed by the Osun Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji, a copy of which was sighted by our Correspondent, the governor noted that the release of the fund was in line with the earlier agreement reached at a meeting in Abuja between the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and himself on the need to ensure “financial stability and sustainability” of the institution.

The breakdown of the amount indicates that, while the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira Only (N250,000,000.00) will go to the University, in Ogbomoso, Two Hundred and Twenty-two Million Naira Only (N222, 000,000.00), will go to the University’s Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for payment of salaries.

The letter reads in part: “I wish to inform you that the State Government of Osun has paid the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Million

Naira Only (N250,000,000.00) to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso in line with the agreement earlier reached by Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Seyi Makinde of Oyo (the two owner states) in Abuja to ensure financial stability and sustainability of the institution.’’

