EDUCATION
Oyetola Releases N472m To Revamp LAUTECH
Osun State has released the sum of N472 million to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to ensure financial stability of the institution.
Credible source revealed that the release of the funds was a follow up to the understanding reached at the meeting of the governors of the owner states at Abuja recently.
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) is jointly owned by Osun and Oyo states.
It was gathered that Osun State released the funds for both the University and the teaching hospital in Osogbo on Wednesday.
In a letter, addressed to the chairman of the University’s council, signed by the Osun Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji, a copy of which was sighted by our Correspondent, the governor noted that the release of the fund was in line with the earlier agreement reached at a meeting in Abuja between the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and himself on the need to ensure “financial stability and sustainability” of the institution.
The breakdown of the amount indicates that, while the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira Only (N250,000,000.00) will go to the University, in Ogbomoso, Two Hundred and Twenty-two Million Naira Only (N222, 000,000.00), will go to the University’s Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for payment of salaries.
The letter reads in part: “I wish to inform you that the State Government of Osun has paid the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Million
Naira Only (N250,000,000.00) to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso in line with the agreement earlier reached by Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Seyi Makinde of Oyo (the two owner states) in Abuja to ensure financial stability and sustainability of the institution.’’
MOST READ
West African FIUs Forum Moves HQS To Nigeria
Nigeria Requires N420bn To Eradicate Malaria Scourge, Says Varsity Don
WHO Decries High Rate Of Children Killed By Measles Globally
Nigeria’s Sanitation Crisis ‘II Undermine 2030 SDG’s Target – Minister
Nasarawa To Synergise With Devt Partners On Healthy Environment
Over 1500 Persons Benefit From Medical Outreach In FCT
FG Tasks Communities To Preserve Forest Resources
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 3 Policemen In Kaduna
-
NEWS13 hours ago
‘Why Police Arrested Father Of Kaduna Bride’
-
POLITICS5 hours ago
JUST IN: Court Bars APC From Fielding Gov’nrship Candidate In Bayelsa
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Attacks On DSS Uncalled For
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Senate Backtracks On Hate Speech Bill
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud Sparks Fresh Crisis In APC
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
APC, PDP And The Battle For Niger LG Polls
-
NEWS12 hours ago
APC Leaders Applaud Suspension Of Oshiomhole