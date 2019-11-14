Oyo To Partner FRSC On Traffic Management To Curb Carnages

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has expressed his administration readiness to collaborate with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on traffic management during yuletide season to curb carnages on the roads.

The governor also said the Iwo road interchange project will be delivered within one year.

The governor expressed the commitment of his administration to collaborate with the agency on how to manage traffic gridlock on the roads and proffer solution for easy vehicular movements in the state.

The governor stated these while receiving the Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who paid him a courtesy visit in his Office.

Makinde maintained that the state government under his leadership will continue to support the activities of the FRSC in the state.

“Let us keep the cordial relationship going. We need a lot of support to lift the situation in our State- ideas and things that you have been able to provide solutions to at the federal level.

“We also want to key into them so that we do not make the same mistake all over again. I believe this is going to be the beginning of our working together,” Makinde said.

The governor said his administration was committed to finding lasting solutions to the gridlock at the Iwo Road Interchange, which had been causing a lot of problems for the users of the road in that area, noting that the project would be executed within nine months.

He said: “Also, at Iwo Road, it’s the same thing but we do have solution to that. What they are doing around that axis right now are just palliatives to make the place motorable. We have a serious plan for the road.

“Meanwhile, I have even been castigated on why I want to spend such amount of money on that interchange but it is a project that we believe will change the face of that place and sanitise the area.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Works is working on it and we need to follow the due process. So, it’s a little bit slow but I believe, within the shortest possible time, we can get this project underway and delivery has been given to us at nine months. Once we flag it off, within nine months, we believe we will be able to decongest the area and everyone will be proud of it.”

The governor, therefore, stressed that he would consider urgently the modern trailer park project, noting that it was not ideal for trailers to cluster around the highway, saying, however, that the only justification to remove them would be to provide a modern park for them.

Makinde added: “What you mentioned about a trailer park will be sorted out. Before now, I have had discussion with the sector commander and Chairman of OYRTMA and I asked them to, first of all, clear that Toll Gate axis. About two weeks ago, I was going to Oyo and I saw illegal trailer parks along the road similar to what happens in Ogere. I was actually alarmed that once that kind of facility takes roots, it becomes difficult to uproot again.

“So, it’s something we are also committed to fixing. Ideally, we should not be seeing trailers along the road. All along the express way, from Toll-Gate to Ojoo, we still have where trailers are parking at different points along the road, but once we have trailer parks for them, we can be justified to relocate and disallow them by stopping them parking indiscriminately along the road.”

Earlier, Oyeyemi appealed to the Oyo State government to give priority attention to the construction of a modern mega trailer park in the state, noting that the project would greatly help to reduce traffic gridlock in the state, “as Ibadan is strategic to vehicular movement across the nation.”

While stressing the need for collaboration with the corps to abate instances of road mishap during the ‘ember months,’ the Corps Marshal also implored the Governor to equally work on the Iwo road interchange and disallow street trading on the Ibadan-Iwo road, Ibadan-Ife road and other major roads in the state.

