Oyo To Procure N178m Gadget To Curb Insecurity

In a bid to ensure security of lives and property in the state, Oyo State government has approved N178.7 million for the procurement of communication equipment for security agencies.

The state government also said it would soon deploy the 100 Kia Rio automatic transmission cars procured too for security agencies .

The state commissioner for Information, Mass Mobilization, Culture and

Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, who disclosed this to newsmen at the

end of the State Executive Council meeting in Ibadan said: “I want to tell you that the equipment we are procuring now are different from that of the vehicles.

“Those meant for the vehicles are there and the vehicles will be distributed next week by the special grace of God.

“They are sophisticated digital communication gadgets that can expose whoever is involved in any security breach.

“The procurement of radio communication gadgets for the police and other paramilitary organizations throughout the state has been valued at N178, 700,000.00”

He also revealed that the 100 units of the security vehicles procured by the state have been branded and would be distributed to all security agencies in the state next week.

“Also, the 100 units of Kio cars that we procured have been worked upon, branded and will be distributed to all the security agencies next week,” he said.

Speaking on the Olore Correctional Centre saga, the commissioner noted that many of the victims had been reunited with their families, adding that the remaining inmates have been sent to the state rehabilitation centre.

He said, “I can authoritatively tell you that if you get to the building at Sanyo now, you won’t see any of the inmates there again.

As majority of them have been released to their parents while the few ones whose parents government could not see have been sent to the State Rehabilitation Centre.”

