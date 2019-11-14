PDP BoT Chair Hails Senate On Import Ban Of Textile Fabrics

Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Walid Jibrin yesterday hailed the Senate for advocating a ban on importation of fabrics into Nigeria.

Jibrin who stated this in his capacity as the newly elected director of the Governing council of African cotton, Textiles, Garment Industries Federation (ACTIF) said the ban will go a long way in boosting the production of fabrics by Nigerian textiles industries for home use and make Nigerian cotton farmers to grow more cotton.

The BoT chairman who is also a life time member of Nigerian Textiles Manufactural Association (NTMA), chairman textiles, garments sectorial group of Manufactural Association of Nigeria (MAN) and life member National Council of MAN, lamented the loss of jobs in the textile industry.

He said if the industry is brought back to work, workers with their immediate families numbering about two million Nigerians will survive.

