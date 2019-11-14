POLITICS
PDP BoT Chair Hails Senate On Import Ban Of Textile Fabrics
Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Walid Jibrin yesterday hailed the Senate for advocating a ban on importation of fabrics into Nigeria.
Jibrin who stated this in his capacity as the newly elected director of the Governing council of African cotton, Textiles, Garment Industries Federation (ACTIF) said the ban will go a long way in boosting the production of fabrics by Nigerian textiles industries for home use and make Nigerian cotton farmers to grow more cotton.
The BoT chairman who is also a life time member of Nigerian Textiles Manufactural Association (NTMA), chairman textiles, garments sectorial group of Manufactural Association of Nigeria (MAN) and life member National Council of MAN, lamented the loss of jobs in the textile industry.
He said if the industry is brought back to work, workers with their immediate families numbering about two million Nigerians will survive.
The statement said, “In my capacity as the newly elected Director of the Governing council of African cotton, Textiles, Garment Industries Federation (ACTIF), Life time member of Nigerian Textiles Manufacturers Association NTMA, Charman textiles, garments sectorial group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) life member National Council of MAN, I want to congratulate the 9th Senate for calling for the ban of importation of fabrics into Nigeria. This will go a long way in boosting the production of fabrics by Nigeria n textiles industries for home use and make Nigerian cotton farmers to grow more cotton.
“All these will boost more employment There were 175 textiles industries in Nigeria leaving less than 30 now 300,000 workers but now less than 20,000.
“The leadership of textiles industries is planning to visit the Senate for more briefings. With my new position I will ensure that workers who lost their jobs return to work with the support of the Senate.
“If this industry is brought back to work, workers with their immediate families, traders, cotton farmers etc numbering 2 million Nigerian’s will survive,” he said.
MOST READ
West African FIUs Forum Moves HQS To Nigeria
Nigeria Requires N420bn To Eradicate Malaria Scourge, Says Varsity Don
WHO Decries High Rate Of Children Killed By Measles Globally
Nigeria’s Sanitation Crisis ‘II Undermine 2030 SDG’s Target – Minister
Nasarawa To Synergise With Devt Partners On Healthy Environment
Over 1500 Persons Benefit From Medical Outreach In FCT
FG Tasks Communities To Preserve Forest Resources
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 3 Policemen In Kaduna
-
POLITICS4 hours ago
JUST IN: Court Bars APC From Fielding Gov’nrship Candidate In Bayelsa
-
NEWS13 hours ago
‘Why Police Arrested Father Of Kaduna Bride’
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Attacks On DSS Uncalled For
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Senate Backtracks On Hate Speech Bill
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud Sparks Fresh Crisis In APC
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
APC, PDP And The Battle For Niger LG Polls
-
NEWS12 hours ago
APC Leaders Applaud Suspension Of Oshiomhole