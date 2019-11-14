PenCom Partners NIMC To Generate NIN For 9.4m Pension Contributors

The pension Industry, comprising of the National Pension Commission(PenCom) and the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have sealed an arrangement with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to fast-track the process of generating National Identity Number (NIN) for about 9.4 million Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders in the country.

The arrangement, it was learnt, would allow the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) collect the necessary data of pension contributors on behalf of NIMC, transfer the data to PenCom, who will now submit the collected data to NIMC, thereby, making it easier for the Identity management Commission to generate NIN for pension contributors.

Since the inception of this arrangement, LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the NIN registration process is now faster and easier for RSA holders, as more contributors continue to get their identity number on a daily basis.

The National Identity Number became a priority as it is now a key requirement in the ongoing data recapturing exercise of contributors. Without undergoing the recapturing exercise, LEADERSHIP learnt that no pension contributor or retiree can access his pension benefits and without NIN, a contributor cannot proceed with the recapturing exercise.

Earlier, PenCom has directed all Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to recapture the over nine million pension contributors, with NIN being a major requirement in this exercise. To this end, any contributor who retires henceforth will have to provide his NIN to be able to access his pension benefits. But with the slow pace of NIN registration currently, pensioners are struggling to receive their NIN.

However, the agency has adopted a tactics of partnering with PenCom and Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to collate the data of their clients on behalf of NIMC, thereby, making Identity number generation easier. Speaking on this development, the head, Corporate Communications, PenCom, Mr Peter Aghahowa, said, the arrangement became necessary following complaints from RSA holders on the challenge of getting their identity number, which was slowing the ongoing data recapturing exercise in the pension Industry.

He said the regulator makes NIN a major requirement for pension contributors as it would guide against multiple identity that characterised the previous data collected by the pension industry.

He said, the arrangement would hasten up the process of data recapturing exercise which would be instrumental to the commencement of the long awaited pension transfer window tentatively by June 2020.

Speaking on the commencement of transfer Window and the role of NIN, he said: “One thing that is critical towards this, is the Enhanced Contributor Registration System (ECRS) that was recently launched.

This is making our data integrity better, coupled with the fact that we are also linked with the National Identification Management Commission on the issue of NIN.

Earlier, the President, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Mrs Aderonke Adedeji, said, the ongoing data recapturing exercise will allow PFAs reconcile the new information collected with the previous one to enhance the credibility of the new pension scheme. The aim of the exercise, according to her, is to update the existing data of contributors, while also addressing a situation whereby a pension contributor has multiple Personal Identification Numbers (PINs).

However, LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that the National Identity management scheme is set to receive a major funding boost as the World Bank is set to support Nigeria with $433 Million (N1.5 trillion) to fund the initiative.

