Sack Your DG, APC State Chairmen Urge Progressive Governors

The Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the sack of the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman even as it threw its weight behind their National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the face of calls for his resignation.

The APC state chairmen said they remain grateful to God that as a party, with the leadership of the current National Working Committee (NWC), led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, President Muhammadu Buhari and other political office holders under the party, made sweeping gains.

The statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, was jointly signed by its Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori and Secretary, Mr. Ben Nwoye.

“The attention of state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a statement credited to one Salihu Lukman, who claimed to be the Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum.

“We have decided to ignore his crass display of ignorance in the past, but as stakeholders in the progressive party, we find his actions and comments very suspicious and one that cannot be said that is coming from anyone close to the APC family.

“The position of the National Chairman of our great party is not a child’s play and we cannot allow it to be demeaned by questionable characters like Salihu Lukman who as it seems is being used by some disgruntled elements and even the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a view to causing disaffection in our great party and we cannot continue to condone that”, the chairmen said.

“As chairmen of the APC, we all knew that the problem we had in some states mentioned by Salihu Lukman such as Zamfara, Rivers, and Adamawa were not created by Oshiomhole but was as a result of the power play between the political gladiators in the APC family in those states. But because Salihu Lukman has decided to dwell in the past, he refused to see the issues in those states that most of them even arose before the Oshiomhole led NWC came into place.

“How on earth will anyone if not for mischief accuse Oshiomhole of the defeat we suffered in Adamawa and Bauchi where we have sitting governors? “Salihu Lukman is talking about NEC meeting, I wonder why he is crying more than the bereaved. Some of us have interacted with our progressives governors and we were informed that Salihu Lukman is on his own and actually expressed their disappointment over his continuous unpalatable comments against the National Chairman of our party.

“This man has never held any elective position and we wonder why he is interested in the NEC meeting which has no business with him. We the chairmen want to use this opportunity to appeal to our governors to sack this man who is obviously being used to cause disaffection within the APC. It is obvious that he is an enemy within because if he is actually a party man who is worth being the DG of the Progressives Governors Forum, he would not be seen attempting to rubbish the name of our National Chairman. He is the one representing the leader of our party who is the President and he does not deserve insults from people like Salihu Lukman.

“Besides, it is also said that Salihu Lukman has failed to see that since the coming of Oshiomhole, there is no party discipline and supremacy of the party. and we are glad today that we have been able to achieve party discipline under Oshiomhole because the APC was derailing before the coming of this NWC.” The statement Added

