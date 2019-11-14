Sanwo-Olu Charges NCC To Leverage On Provisions Of AFCFTA

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to leverage on the provisions of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to the advantage of Nigeria’s telecoms industry.

Speaking while delivering his goodwill message at the sensitisation workshop for the communications industry on the implications of the AfCFTA initiative with the theme: Improving Nigeria’s Communication Industry Competitiveness for the AfCFTA Initiative, organised by NCC, Sanwo-Olu said it is one of the major factors that will fully drive the digital economic revolution in the country.

The governor who was represented by the commissioner for Science and technology, Mr Hafeez Popoola, said, “AFCFTA as we all know, is an initiative of the African Union with the main objective of creating a single continental market for goods and services, as well as facilitating free movement of investment and people across the entire African continent.”

“AFCFTA provides the opportunity for Africa to create the world’s largest free trade area, which is also a new hope for boosting intra-Africa trade across African countries.”

He said the trade agreement marks a new dawn for Africa’s economic transformation and Nigerian’s economy stands to benefit with the creation of this single market.

However, the state governor noted that it is important for us to know that the anticipated benefits will only remain a mirage if we fail to prepare adequately by repositioning the key sectors of our economy to be competitive and able to take optimum advantage of the opportunities presented by new market. “A lot of efforts must be put into improving the efficiency of service delivery through investment in modern technology,” he said, adding, “Effective communication network is a key facilitator of trade and economic activities. To enhance the sector’s competitiveness in emerging single market.

