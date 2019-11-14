BUSINESS
Sanwo-Olu Charges NCC To Leverage On Provisions Of AFCFTA
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to leverage on the provisions of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to the advantage of Nigeria’s telecoms industry.
Speaking while delivering his goodwill message at the sensitisation workshop for the communications industry on the implications of the AfCFTA initiative with the theme: Improving Nigeria’s Communication Industry Competitiveness for the AfCFTA Initiative, organised by NCC, Sanwo-Olu said it is one of the major factors that will fully drive the digital economic revolution in the country.
The governor who was represented by the commissioner for Science and technology, Mr Hafeez Popoola, said, “AFCFTA as we all know, is an initiative of the African Union with the main objective of creating a single continental market for goods and services, as well as facilitating free movement of investment and people across the entire African continent.”
“AFCFTA provides the opportunity for Africa to create the world’s largest free trade area, which is also a new hope for boosting intra-Africa trade across African countries.”
He said the trade agreement marks a new dawn for Africa’s economic transformation and Nigerian’s economy stands to benefit with the creation of this single market.
However, the state governor noted that it is important for us to know that the anticipated benefits will only remain a mirage if we fail to prepare adequately by repositioning the key sectors of our economy to be competitive and able to take optimum advantage of the opportunities presented by new market. “A lot of efforts must be put into improving the efficiency of service delivery through investment in modern technology,” he said, adding, “Effective communication network is a key facilitator of trade and economic activities. To enhance the sector’s competitiveness in emerging single market.
MOST READ
West African FIUs Forum Moves HQS To Nigeria
Nigeria Requires N420bn To Eradicate Malaria Scourge, Says Varsity Don
WHO Decries High Rate Of Children Killed By Measles Globally
Nigeria’s Sanitation Crisis ‘II Undermine 2030 SDG’s Target – Minister
Nasarawa To Synergise With Devt Partners On Healthy Environment
Over 1500 Persons Benefit From Medical Outreach In FCT
FG Tasks Communities To Preserve Forest Resources
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 3 Policemen In Kaduna
-
POLITICS5 hours ago
JUST IN: Court Bars APC From Fielding Gov’nrship Candidate In Bayelsa
-
NEWS13 hours ago
‘Why Police Arrested Father Of Kaduna Bride’
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Attacks On DSS Uncalled For
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Senate Backtracks On Hate Speech Bill
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud Sparks Fresh Crisis In APC
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
APC, PDP And The Battle For Niger LG Polls
-
NEWS12 hours ago
APC Leaders Applaud Suspension Of Oshiomhole