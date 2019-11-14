SDGs: Why Nigeria May Not Meet WASH Targets

Despite efforts toward improved water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), experts have expressed worry that Nigeria may not achieve WASH targets in the 2030 agenda.

SDG 6.1 and 6.2 target universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all, sanitation and hygiene for all and ending open defecation by 2030.

However, a recent data from the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH NORM) showed only 16 per cent of schools and 6 per cent of health facilities in Nigeria have access to basic water and sanitation services.

A report on sanitation also described Nigeria as one of a handful of countries around the world where access to basic sanitation is falling rather than rising as 47million people still practice open defecation in the country while 33 million use unimproved toilets.

Chief of WASH, UNICEF, Zaid Jurji, in his paper titled ‘Towards An Open Defecation Free Nigeria Using Local Solutions,’ presented at a forum on sanitation by the private sector recently in Abuja, said Nigeria has taken the number one place on open defecation replacing India.

According to him, only 13 local government areas (LGAs) are open defecation free out of 774 LGAs in Nigeria, which is only 1.7 per cent.

“At this rate, Nigeria will not be able to achieve open defecation free if we do not find ways to eliminate this challenge,” he pointed out.

Also speaking at the forum, UNICEF Nigeria representative, Ms. Pernille Ironside, said the WASH NORM report had placed Nigeria at the top of the list of countries where open defecation remains an issue since India had stepped down from this unenviable position recently.

The economic implications according to her, are that Nigeria loses about N455 billion annually to poor sanitation.

She therefore called for accelerated progress towards the SDGs, adding new innovative approaches were required at a scale that would reach far more Nigerians than ever before.

“At this stage, what is needed is a ‘Quantum Leap’ to accelerate progress towards the SDGs, not linear progress. New innovative approaches are required at a scale that will reach far more Nigerians than ever before,” she further said.

According to her, studies have revealed that every $1invested in the water and sanitation sector results in economic benefit ranging from $3 to $34.

The gains, she explained, were as a result of savings in healthcare costs, increased productivity, and entrepreneurial opportunities for the sanitation market.

“Clean water, basic toilets, and good hygiene practices are essential for the survival and development of children in the world and especially Nigeria, irrespective of their background. When children have access to safe water, toilets and soap for handwashing at school and at home, they have a better environment to study, to learn and to realize their full potential.

“Adults are also able to increase their level of productivity if they are not losing time and money to dealing with the consequences of inadequate access to clean water and sanitation facilities,” she explained.

However, she said since the launch of the Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (PEWASH) programme in 2016, which aims to achieve the WASH SDGs by 2030, Nigeria has recorded some successes, but expressed worry that the rate at which the successes are realised would not enable the country to meet its 2030 targets.

Meanwhile, she hailed the move by the private sector to co-create solutions for the different challenges facing the WASH sector in the country, saying it seemed to be the right moment to come together in an effort to co-create solutions to tackle the challenges at hand that are affecting the health and well-being of Nigerians and impeding economic growth.

“Engaging the private sector is one big step towards exploring hidden local resources to address local challenges and create local solutions,” she stated.

Reiterating government’s commitment to improved WASH in the country, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adam, said the ministry was moving towards improved co-ordination, partnership and implementation of (WASH) programmes expected to address the water, sanitation and hygiene inadequacies in the country.

“It is comforting to note the positive efforts are being made by my ministry in the WASH sector, towards improving the living standards of our people both in the rural and urban areas. Access to water supply, sanitation and hygiene are part of the indices for socio-economic development of any nation and thus cannot be ignored.

“The ministry developed and launched the Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) programme in 2016, which was designed as a national collaborative instrument for the improvement of access to water supply and sanitation in Nigeria.

“PEWASH is aimed at building on previous efforts and complementing existing water supply and sanitation strategies by instituting a coordination and prioritization framework for project delivery. “The programme is also expected to provide an opportunity for the (WASH) sector to leverage the available expertise, technology and financial resources from governments (federal, state and local), development partners, civil society, private sector and communities.

“Other national efforts include, the launch of the National WASH Action Plan for the revitalisation of the WASH sector and the declaration of a state of emergency by Mr. President on November 8, 2018, with a strong statement to end open defecation in the country by 2025. Earlier this year, the Federal Executive Council approved the rollout of the National Programme to End Open Defecation in Nigeria tagged Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign,” he stated.

