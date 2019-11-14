Senate Backtracks On Hate Speech Bill

Following the public outcry against the Hate Speech Bill sponsored on Tuesday by Senator Sabi Abdullahi, the Senate has hinted of its readiness to drop the proposed law if it will not serve the interest of Nigerians.

The bill advocates for death by hanging for offenders, life jail, and N10 million option of fine.

The Senate had on Tuesday passed the bill for second reading, which its sponsor named: “A Bill for an Act to provide for the prohibition of hate speeches and for other related matters.”

The bill dominated public discourse yesterday as political parties and some prominent Nigerians condemned it.

In an interaction with journalists yesterday, the new Senate spokesman, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, said that the bill would be subjected to debate, adding that it may be killed if the lawmakers discover it would create more problems for the people.

He said: “A bill is just a process; it will be subjected to debate by the lawmakers. If the bill will create hardship, it will be killed on the floor of the Senate. I appeal for patience and when the bill comes for second reading, we will know the direction, whether it will be passed or not.”

Also yesterday, the executive arm of government said that the contentious Hate Speech Bill before the Senate may not be necessary because the Cybercrime Act (2015) has taken care of the crime.

The minister of state for Transportation, Gbemi Saraki, however, told State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja that it would amount to jumping the gun to make conclusions on the Hate Speech Bill because “it is still a bill and not an Act.”

She said: “The sponsor of the bill might have put the death penalty there. I think we are jumping the gun a bit, he proposed a bill, which is not yet an Act.

“Be that as it may, I think the Cybercrime Act is a law already in Nigeria; the Act has the hate speech aspect in it. I am not privileged to know the sponsor of the particular bill that you mentioned but there is a law, I stand to be corrected, I think it was passed in 2014 or2015.

“I am not particularly sure but there is a law that takes care of (hate speech) because cybercrime is now a major issue and as you know internationally, everybody is concerned about it being the new frontier to fight crime. So, hate speech is within that cybercrime aspect,” Saraki said.

The Cybercrime Act, which also prescribes death penalty for certain offences, provides an effective, unified and comprehensive legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the prohibition, prevention, detection, prosecution and punishment of cybercrimes in Nigeria.

The act also ensures the protection of critical national information infrastructure, and promotes cyber security and the protection of computer systems and networks, electronic communications, data and computer programmes, intellectual property and privacy rights.

Death By Hanging Bill Barbaric, Cruel – PDP

To the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the provision of death by hanging in the Hate Speech ‘Prohibition’ Bill is repressive, murderous, and cruel.

The party, in a statement it issued yesterday, said that in as much as it does not condone hate speech under any guise, it rejects the bill because it is unconstitutional, undemocratic and a barbarous design targeted at official extermination of voices of dissent and perceived opponents of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

The statement signed PDP’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the nation already has enough constitutional provisions and extant laws to safeguard a sane and healthy public expression space and cannot allow such cruel law devised to victimise and persecute the citizens, ostensibly as a regime protection measure.

“Such laws can only find space in Hitler’s Germany, Mussolini’s Italy, Idi Amin’s Uganda and not in this era or in a democratic state, such as Nigeria.

“The resurfacing of the cruel bill in the Senate, after Nigerians vehemently rejected it last year, only points to the incurable desperation of the APC-led federal government to suppress and crush the will of the citizens at all cost,” the party said.

Meanwhile, the Senate has summoned the comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), to explain other ways of addressing the border closure issue without banning the supply of petroleum to border communities.

The invitation of Ali followed a motion on “the need to revisit the suspension order placed on the supply of petroleum products to border towns by the comptroller-general of NCS” sponsored by Senator Odebiyi Tolulope Akinremi (Ogun West)

After a stormy debate on the motion, the lawmakers resolved to “call on the comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service to urgently explore the use of modern technological devices in the tracking, management, and scheduling of petroleum trucks that undertake business along the border towns.

The Senate also called for “a comprehensive audit of all petrol stations and suppliers across the border communities in a bid to closely monitor their movement by mandating each moving truck to have a tracking device that is monitored by the NCS in a wholesome manner.”

The Upper House mandates its Committee on Customs to summon Ali with a view to working out a viable economic framework/policy that could further mitigate the sufferings of the people and communities across the border areas;

Leading debate, Senator Odebiyi said that “this directive is a knee jerk approach to a modern day problem, “as it is obsolete, when compared to the array of technological solutions that can be explored to rid the country of the menace.”

He expressed concern that the direct import of the order is that “petrol is now sold for as high as N600/per litre, an astronomical rise from its normal price of N145 per litre.”

According to him, “if this situation is not properly addressed as soon as possible, it would further compound an already bad situation created by the prolonged border closure and thus, exerting more hardship on the people.

Similarly, the Senate has called for stiffer penalties for child traffickers and appealed to state governments to take proactive measures to protect children from traffickers.

It directed the Committees on Women Affairs and Youth Development and the Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to conduct an investigative hearing on child trafficking with a view to proffering solutions to the problem within two weeks.

The Senate resolutions followed a motion on “the menace of child trafficking in Nigeria” sponsored by Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano North).

Senator Jibrin warned that if the trend was not nipped In the bud, it could bring about child slavery and destroy “our future generation and negatively affect the image of the country within the comity of nations.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the plenary, said that “it is one evil turning into a serious menace and we have to do everything to tackle it.”

