SPORTS
Super Eagles Overcome Squirrels Of Benin In AFCON Qualifiers Opener
Nigeria’s super Eagles came from behind to beat Squirrels of Benin 2-1 in their opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, yesterday.
The Squirrels raced into an early lead, but goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu secured all three points for the hosts. the victory moves the Super Eagles to the top of Group L, with Sierra Leone and Lesotho played a 1-1 draw at the same time in Freetown.
Nigeria got off to the worst possible start as Stephane Sessegnon fired the visitors in front after just five minutes. Sloppy defending gifted the Benin captain a clear sight of goal, and he made no mistake, slotting the ball past a helpless Daniel Akpeyi.
The Super Eagles ramped up the pressure in the closing stages of the first half and went close through Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze who rattled the woodwork with 40 minutes on the clock.
Nigeria duly levelled matters on the stroke of halftime as Osimhen struck home from the penalty spot after Ola Aina was upended in the box.
The hosts hit the front in the 63rd minute as Kalu weaved his way into the area before slotting home from close range to give the Super Eagles a deserved lead.
Nigeria navigated their way through a nervy final few minutes to secure all three points as they immediately turn their attention to Lesotho, who they will face in Maseru this weekend.
Next up for Benin is a home fixture versus Sierra Leone on Sunday.
AFCON Qualifiers’ Results
Nigeria 2 – 1 Benin
Sierra Leone 1 – 1 Lesotho
Namibia 2 – 1 Chad
Malawi 1 – 0 South Sudan
CAR 2 – 0 Burundi
Cameroon 0 – 0 Cape Verde
G’Bissau 3 – 0 Eswatini
Today’s matches
08:00 B/Faso v Uganda
08:00 Sudan v Sao Tome
09:00 Angola v Gambia
09:00 Senegal v Congo
