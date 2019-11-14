Sustainable Environment: Don Seeks Introduction Of Carbon Taxation

The Dean, Faculty of Environmental Science, Nasarawa State University Keffi, Prof Nasiru Idris has advocated the introduction of carbon taxation for the production of fossil fuels as well as the introduction of government regulation to limit harmful emissions.

He stated this in Abuja during the inauguration of Environment Media Correspondents Association of Nigeria (EMCAN’s), organized by EMCAN, with support of Agura hotel, Abuja and the International Centre for Energy, Environment and Development (ICEED), with the theme, ‘Environmental Sustainability: The Way Forward for Nigeria’.

He harped on the need for government to adopt the use of more renewable energy, like solar and wind power rather than relying on non-renewable energy sources that cause pollution, just as he sought the ban on the use of plastics.

The dean who was represented by Mr Banki Chunwate noted that as populations increased and humans relied on the earth’s natural resources such as minerals, petroleum, coal and gas, that the earth’s natural ecosystems and its creatures have declined.

He emphasized that without environmental awareness, education, planning and management that it would be impossible to safeguard the environment, saying that its essential to treat environmental resources as if it has unbiased life.

On his part, the Conservator-general of National Park Services (NPS), Alhaji Ibrahim Goni promised that the service would continue to partner with the association in carrying out its statutory responsibilities.

Goni who was represented by conservator of park, Mr Abdulraham Mohammed pointed out that 25 percent of Nigeria’s vegetation cover is under the protection of NPS, lamenting that the lake Chad Basin has been taken over by insurgents.

Also, the director-general of National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr Rufus Ebegba stated that environmental issues have taken center stage in national development like the green economy, where economic activities are geared towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, which he described as the bane of climate change.

He assured that the agency is committed to making the consumption of biotechnology safe for human consumption, saying that NBMA would approve products that are safe for human consumption.

In his address, the chairman of EMCAN, Mr Chuks Oyema noted that Nigeria is faced with many challenges such as water and air pollution, e-waste, erosion, desertification and poor waste management, promising that the association would collaborate with stakeholders on environmental awareness.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s outburst that the shrinking of lake Chad is capable of increasing insecurity, is a confirmation that environmental degradation affected many facets of life.

