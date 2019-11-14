Truck Kills 2, Injures 8 In Adamawa

A tipper truck loaded with sand has killed two persons and injured eight in Adamawa State during chase by the police to ascertain its contents.

The incident which occurred at Vinikling Bridge (Hayin Gada) caused the barricade of the River Benue Bridge, forcing traffic hold up for over five hours.

Haruna Mavi, an eyewitness said the accident was caused by police officers, who were chasing the truck driver for refusing to give them money.

The police image-maker in the state, DSP Suleiman Yahaya explained how the incident happened. He said that one Abubakar Ahmed, riding a tricycle with REG NO. JAD 051VV had accident as a result of tyre burst, along Vinikilang Bridge. When police from the Central Motor Division visited the scene to give first aid to the victim and clear obstructions on the road, hoodlums attacked them with stones and damaged the police patrol vehicles which resulted to heavy traffic congestion. In the midst of the heavy traffic congestion a tipper with REG NO,KTG 12 XA driven by one Musa Mohammed lost control and hit eight tricycles. In the accident eight persons sustained injuries and were taken to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola for treatment. Our correspondent reports that they are responding to treatment.

The state commissioner of Police, Madaki Audu has directed investigation to commence immediately assuring that any person found wanting would be dealt with according to the law.

The FRSC sector commander, Husseini Mohammed, said the command had launched investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

