UHC: Senate Moves To Make NHIS Compulsory, Increase Coverage

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe, has said that Nigeria cannot achieve increased National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) coverage without making the scheme mandatory.

He however noted that the current setup of the scheme does not make that possible, thus the need for amendment of the NHIS Act.

Dr. Oloriegbe stated this at the pre-event briefing for the 3rd Annual Summit of the Legislative Network for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), theme: Efficiency and Effectiveness in Nigeria Health Sector: The Role of Legislators in a Decentralised Democracy, in Abuja.

“Because of the way the scheme is being implemented, it is only attracting or capturing more of the formal sector workers. Some private organisations do, but because we do not make it compulsory, some don’t do.

“But from our side as parliamentarians, we are already following up on the amendment of the NHIS Act of 1991. It was amended the last time by the eight parliament, it was passed but was not signed into law.

” The amendment has already gone through first reading, we hope in the next few weeks it will be brought for second reading,” explained Dr. Oloriegbe.

Speaking further, the legislator informed that provision had been made for cancer treatment funding in the 2020 budget so that poor Nigerians who suffer from cancer can get treatment.

The summit is a three-day event, commencing today in Abuja, with the objective of deepening the understanding of the legislators on the concept of UHC and their roles towards achieving it, etc.

