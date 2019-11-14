NEWS
West African FIUs Forum Moves HQS To Nigeria
The Forum of the West African Financial Intelligence Units on Thursday in Dakar, Senegal voted to unanimously relocate the Headquarters of its Forum to Abuja, Nigeria from its temporary site in Cotonou , Benin Republic.
The work of the forum is to coordinate intelligence sharing among state parties of Ecowas and members of the Chad Basin countries on money laundering, terrorism financing, financing of proliferation of weapons and all other criminal activities.
In a release signed by Ahmed Dikko, Chief Media Analyst NFIU in Abuja, the forum “It was agreed that the Nigerian Financial intelligence unit (NFIU) will host the Headquarters temporarily and gradually nurture it to an independent regional Headquarters,”
The statement added that In addition to intelligence exchange among FIUs, the forum will coordinate general information sharing among law enforcement, regulators, Defence and National security agencies across the sub region.
