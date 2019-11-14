‘Why Police Arrested Father Of Kaduna Bride’

Details emerged yesterday on why the Kaduna State Police Command arrested a former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited (PAN), Sani Dauda, for giving out his daughter’s hand in marriage.

Leadership gathered that the bride, Nasiba Sani Dauda is married to one Abubarkar Musa, and the existing marriage was not properly dissolved.

Dauda was allegedly arrested alongside a Sharia judge who conducted Nasiba’s wedding, Murtala Nasir.

Documents obtained by Leadership, show that there had been several attempts to perfect the dissolution of Nasiba’s marriage, but the cases are still pending the different courts in Kaduna and Abuja.

The documents also show that Abubarkar had petitioned the Kaduna State Police Command, alleging that his purported wife was about to be married to another man without proper dissolution of his marriage with her.

According to the petition, Abubarkar alleged that Sani Dauda’s actions contravenes Sections 45, 46, 58, 217, 229, 230, 239, 365, 366 AND 369 of the Penal Code.

Counsel to Abubarkar, Rilwanu Umar, in the petition explained that although, Nasiba applied to Grade 1 Sharia Court Tudun Wada, Kaduna for Khul, the decision of the court was set aside by an Upper Sharia Court, Kawo, Kaduna, for lack of jurisdiction.

According to him, there has not been further pronouncement of the court on the matter, therefore, attempt to dissolve the marriage in 2018, wasn’t successful and Nasiba remains Abubarkar’s wife.

“That during the subsistence of the marriage sometime in 2018, Nasiba Sani Dauda being the wife to our Client instituted an action before Grade 1 Sharia Court Tudun Wada, Kaduna for Khul’ and subsequently our Client appealed the decision of the above court to Upper Sharia Court, Kawo, Kaduna. The Upper Sharia Court, Kawo, Kaduna set aside the decision of the Grade 1 Sharia Court Tudun Wada, Kaduna on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.

“The Judgement Certificate of the Upper Sharia Court, Kawo, Kaduna setting aside the decision Grade 1 Sharia Court Tudun Wada, Kaduna which was given in favour of our Client is hereto attached and marked as annexture ‘B’.

“Ever since the judgement of the Upper Sharia Court, Kawo, Kaduna, there is no any other judgement of the Appellate Court or any other superior court setting aside the judgement of the Upper Sharia Court, Kawo, Kaduna. The said judgement is the only valid and subsisting judgement,” the petition reads in part.

The petition further revealed that sometime in September, 2019, Nasiba Sani Dauda equally through her lawyers filed another case before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in respect of her marriage with Abubarkar and the said case is still pending and not determined by the court.

